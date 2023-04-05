The Homosassa River Garden Club recently completed landscaping for its 194th and 195th Habitat for Humanity home in Citrus County.
Club member Karla Kiesler has led these landscaping efforts for 26 of these Habitat homes. New homeowners are also given gardening aids and a 100-foot collapsible hose as a welcome gift from the club.
On Friday, March 24, the Nuyts and DeJesus families received the keys to their new Habitat homes in Citrus Springs.
This is a joyous day for the homeowners because they have a home of their own, completed with the help of Habitat for Humanity, but also after many months of their own sweat equity, budgeting and home ownership classes and fellowship with other Habitat homeowners.
A wide range of community businesses and civic groups, led by the sponsorship of Nick Nicholas Ford, gift the new owners with many of the items they will need to begin living in their new home.
On the dedication day, the Nuyts family thanked Habitat for “not just having a house, but a community.” Indeed, the first 20 homes in this new Habitat development will provide homes for 46 children.
New homeowner and single mother Micha DeJesus commented that her new home is “proof that it sometimes takes a village."
These two homes are the 237th and 238th homes built by Habitat for Humanity in Citrus County.
