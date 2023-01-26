The February Master Gardener library topic will identify a few of the detrimental plants commonly found in neighborhoods and in natural areas.
These invasive plants should be removed from the landscape. They do great harm to Florida’s ecology and control efforts by the state cost taxpayers millions of dollars every year.
We will also provide information on beneficial plants that are wonderful to either add to your landscape or as a replacement for invasive ones.
These seminars will be held at 1 p.m. at all library locations on the following dates:
- Feb. 8 — Central Ridge in Beverly Hills;
- Feb. 9 — Citrus Springs;
- Feb. 14 — Lakes Region in Inverness;
- Feb. 15 — Floral City;
- Feb. 27 — Coastal Region in Crystal River;
- Feb. 28 — Homosassa.
There will also be a Zoom presentation on Feb. 27 for anyone wishing to use this format. Registration is required for the Zoom presentation so that connection information can be sent to those wishing to participate. Sign up is available via Eventbrite: https://ccufflprogram.eventbrite.com.
We welcome any and all questions on plants or other gardening concerns. You can contact the UF/Citrus County Extension anytime during business hours either by an in-person visit, calling 352-527-5700 (ask for any on-duty Master Gardener) or email Citrus County Master Gardeners at IF-SVC-CitrusMG@ad.ufl.edu.
The Citrus County Cooperative Extension Service connects the public with the University of Florida/IFAS’s knowledge, research, and resources to address the needs of youths, families, the community, and agriculture.
Programs and activities offered by the extension service are available to all persons without regard to race, color, handicap, sex, religion, or national origin. The Extension Service may be contacted by calling 352-527-5700.
