Coldwell Banker Investors Realty, a leading real estate firm in Citrus County, has announced a change in ownership. Effective immediately, the company will be under new ownership and management.
The new owner, Rob Tessmer Jr, brings over 20 years of experience in the real estate industry and is excited to take the helm at Coldwell Banker Investors Realty. Tessmer Jr. plans to build upon the company’s success and reputation for exceptional customer service, while also implementing new strategies to enhance the company’s offerings.
“I am honored to lead Coldwell Banker Investors Realty and look forward to working with the team to continue to provide top-notch service to our clients,” he said. “I have learned from the absolute best in the business, my father, and am ready to carry the torch for the company he built from the ground up back in 1979.”
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
The former owner, Rob Tessmer Sr., after many years of dedicated service to the real estate profession, plans to stay on in a leadership advisory role and pursue real estate transactions for his long-time clients. Tessmer Sr. expressed his gratitude for the support of the community and his clients over the 40-plus years, and is confident that the company is in good hands with the new ownership.
“My son has set a tremendous example of success in his professional career, and I have no doubt he will carry that through for the entire company,” said Tessmer Sr. “I look forward to supporting him, and our team of agents, as they continue to lead the way in our local real estate community.”
Coldwell Banker Investors Realty will continue to operate at its current location at 314 W. Main St. in downtown Inverness, serving all of Citrus County and the Nature Coast. The company offers a wide range of real estate services, including seller representation, buyer representation, land sales, investment properties, relocation, rental and property management.
They also work with several local builders on new construction projects. The property management division is led by Jennifer, Rob Jr.’s wife of over 20 years.
The ownership change arrives on the heels of a national branding shake-up for the parent company. Coldwell Banker, a prominent international real estate company, announced a significant change to its branding logo in 2020. The new logo features a sleek, modern design that represents the company’s commitment to innovation and forward-thinking in the real estate profession.
The iconic blue color remains, but the font and overall lock have been updated to better reflect the company’s mission and values. This new branding has been rolled out across all of Coldwell Banker’s marketing materials, including its website and advertising campaigns.
The company believes the change will help further establish its position as a leader in the real estate market and attract a new generation of buyers and sellers.
Coldwell Banker Investors Realty has been an affiliate of the Coldwell Banker System for 38 years and has been actively serving the real estate needs of Citrus County’s and the Nature Coast since 1979.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.