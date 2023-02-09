Gardening-Pets and Flowers

Bouquets of mixed flowers for sale. If you’re sending your sweetheart cut flowers or a potted plant for Valentine’s Day, choose ones that are safe for pets.

 Jessica Damiano via Associated Press

One lick of a pollen-covered lily stamen can be life-threatening to cats, as my daughter Julia learned when her cat, Nyah, found her way to a beautiful and well-intentioned gift bouquet displayed in a vase on the table. It was a momentary encounter, but the damage was done. Three days of dialysis and $2,500 later, Nyah returned home.

