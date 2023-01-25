On Jan. 21, the Citrus County Building Alliance along with Outpost Range had a Bullseye Blast Charity event raising money for the Citrus Construction Academy.
A 50/50 drawing was held and the winner donated back over $500 to the charity event. Several of the silent auction items went for more than their value.
One of the customers did not shoot, but heard about the event and purchased a ticket. He bid huge on the silent auction items to support the CCA (kids).
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
The CCBA offers a huge thank-you for all the volunteers and sponsors that came out, giving their time to help set up, run the event and take down.
Not only did the teams get to shoot, but they were treated with a tasty barbecue from BubbaQue’s BBQ.
For the event, there were four courses that shooters participated in with a team of four or five people.
- Bianchi Showdown: head-to-head competition, all or nothing when it came to points;
- Knock Down with a Twist: team shooting, where the middle string must knock down the last plate for points to count;
- Bullseye Blast: head-to-head competition with 25 bonus-points clay;
- Bustn’ Clays: team shooting at the Trap Range.
Only 10 points separated several teams from being in the top three: Bruce Kaufman Construction, third; The Hagar Group, second; and the Wolverines, first.
Third and second places were separated by only three points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.