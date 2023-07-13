BIZ-ask-builder-MCT

This is luxury vinyl plank flooring being installed in my home. It's very DIY-friendly as long as you can read and follow instructions.

Several months ago, a pesky mouse caused a small water leak in a PEX water line that supplied water to a second-floor bathroom in my home. A new hump in our master bedroom hardwood floor foreshadowed what I’d discover hours later at dawn.

By then, the water had leaked to a basement bedroom as well. The water ruined the hardwood floor in the first-floor master bedroom and warped a plywood-based tongue and groove floor in the basement my lovely wife uses as a plant conservatory. Suffice it to say, both floors had to be replaced.

