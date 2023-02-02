ask-builder-pipes-20230203

This is what the drainpipe for your washing machine might look like if you had X-ray vision and could see into your walls. The U-shaped pipe near the floor is a trap that holds water. It prevents sewer gas and vermin from entering your home.

You may wonder how I got my start as a builder. The hook was set in Boy Scouts, when I obtained my home repairs merit badge. I then helped pay my way through college working on the weekends and during the summer for a man who restored old homes that he bought out of foreclosure. After graduating from college with my geology degree, I decided to start my own construction business.

Within a year, I had purchased an FHA repossessed home in an auction for $8,500. The house needed lots of work, including new drain pipes for the only bathroom in the house. I tackled this project myself and was instantly attracted to plumbing work. I found it fascinating how all the different-sized drain pipes connected to one another and, more importantly, how each fixture had a mysterious pipe that extended up from the drain pipe to the ceiling.

