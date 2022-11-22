ask-builder-grout-20221121

If you look closely, you can see flecks of dirt left behind. Cleaning grout between hexagonal tiles is a challenge.

 Tim Carter / Tribune Content Agency

Sarah reached out to me a few days ago. Six months ago, she had a new master shower installed with a marble tile floor. The pieces of marble are small 1-inch hexagons. Sarah’s finding impossible to keep the grout clean.

Fortunately, she uploaded a high-resolution photo of the tile floor via my Ask Tim page AsktheBuilder.com. That photo allowed me to zero in on what I believe is the source of the problem.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription
There are no services available.