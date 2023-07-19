CC Ask the builder

You're looking at split clay paving brick I'm installing at my son's house. This brick will never change color and can last hundreds of years.

 Tim Carter / Tribune Content Agency

If you read my column on a regular basis, you may recall that about two months ago I touched on the perils of using paving brick made from concrete.

These pavers fade in color over time as the thin cement paste that gives them their color succumbs to Mother Nature and high-pressure streams of water that rush out of the ends of pressure-washing wands.

