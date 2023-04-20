bc-ask-builder-20230421-1-MCT

You can avoid paying self-storage fees if you use these attic trusses instead of normal space-wasting ones.

 Tim Carter / Tribune Content Agency

Each week, I have the good fortune to speak on the phone with homeowners all across the USA who ask me to solve problems at their homes. Many of these homeowners are facing expensive repairs because of mistakes made by the home builder. Each error is avoidable. The link to arrange a coaching phone call is go.askthebuilder.com/coaching.

This unique interactive experience allows me to observe, on a macro scale, the top mistakes made by builders and, often, architects. These mistakes are avoidable, and the extra money spent to build the right way pays off in spades years later.

