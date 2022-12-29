ask-builder-vanity-20221230

This is a custom-made vanity. The homeowner is a woodworker and used timber from his land to build it.

Two months ago I made a trip to Cincinnati to attend a retirement party for one of my geology professors. It’s my hometown, and when I go back I spend at least a week there visiting friends. One of them, Tom, a grade-school friend, invited me to a gathering about 60 miles east of Cincinnati in Maysville, Kentucky.

The group of his friends were at a house deep in the woods. It was a magnificent autumn day and the homeowner, who’s an auto mechanic, built the home. What made it special is that he used timber from the land to build the home, and he incorporated that wood into some of the furnishings inside.

