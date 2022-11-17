CC Get a home trades job

The Home Depot launched the Path to Pro Network, a new, unique jobseeker marketplace and platform focused on the skilled trades. This free platform allows candidates to connect with The Home Depot’s Pro customers looking to hire in their local area.

Across the U.S., there is a strong, growing need for highly skilled tradespeople. According to the Home Builders Institute, more than 300,000 skilled labor job openings remain unfilled. There are many reasons for this labor shortage, but one that doesn’t get enough attention is the lack of networking opportunities between hiring trades professionals and skilled tradespeople.

According to The Home Depot’s Pro Consumer Insights study, 94% of trades professionals struggle to find skilled workers. Unlike other professions, skilled trade workers looking to hire use word-of-mouth referrals as their primary or only recruitment method. Without a jobseeker platform to connect skilled tradespeople, many positions remain unfilled.

