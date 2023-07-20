Home Sales

A for sale sign stands outside a single-family residence on Sunday, June 18, in Denver. The National Association of Realtors on Thursday releases June data for sales of existing homes.

 David Zalubowski / Associated Press

LOS ANGELES — Sales of previously occupied U.S. homes fell in June to the slowest pace since January, as a near-historic low number of homes for sale and rising mortgage rates kept many would-be homebuyers on the sidelines. The national median sales price fell on an annual basis for the fifth month in a row, though fierce competition led to a third of homes selling for more than their list price.

Existing home sales fell 3.3% last month from May to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 4.16 million, the National Association of Realtors said Thursday. That's slightly below what economists were expecting, according to FactSet, and marks the slowest sales pace since January.

