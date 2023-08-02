Home Guard Patriots 855 wins awards

Home Guard Patriots 855 Chapter President Jentry Millard attended the 77th Annual Florida Division Children of the Confederacy Convention on June 23-24. He attended both first and second business sessions, participated in various activities including laying wreaths on veteran graves in High Springs Cemetery, presenting his president’s report and learning the Virginia Reel.
The chapter also took home eight division awards. Home Guard Patriots 855 is sponsored by Granville Beville 2234 of the United Daughters of the Confederacy.
