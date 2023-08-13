Keyta Gaskin was only 44 when she was diagnosed with colorectal cancer in early 2022. She did what most people do after the shock, grief, and fear had abated a bit – she saw doctors, had tests, treatment, prayed, had more tests, and dealt with the physical effects of it all.
What she did next is what makes Gaskin this year’s Healthcare Hero volunteer – she started using her experience to help others.
Gaskin became a volunteer with the Citrus Colorectal Cancer Foundation, a nonprofit organization that was founded in 2021 with the goal of guiding those affected by colorectal cancer to the proper resources. Her mission is to spread the message of paying attention to symptoms, getting diagnosed early, and knowing what you can do to help yourself.
“Cancer is happening so frequently and among younger people. If it’s not colon, it’s another,” she said. “My job now is to encourage people to get tested and to be available to people going through this. I’m a walking miracle and walking billboard and I’m here to tell them they are not alone.”
Gaskin’s cancer diagnosis “came out of left field,” she said, but in reality, the signs were there. In early 2022, she was working long hours as the manager of the Key Training Center’s retail stores. She was losing weight and had lost her appetite. Her mother, Patty Simmons, expressed concern, but Gaskin brushed it off as stress of the job.
“By the third time my mother talked to me, it started to hit home,” Gaskin said. “The stomach issues, pains and fatigue were getting worse.”
She saw a local doctor, who did tests and diagnosed anemia. He sent her to gastroenterologist Dr. Trupti Shinde. Since colorectal cancer is one of the most likely causes of that condition, Shinde ordered a colonoscopy. When Gaskin woke up from the procedure, Shinde told her that she couldn’t complete it because there were two masses in her colon. Shinde knew what she was seeing and referred Gaskin to surgeon Dr. Parth Patel. She was diagnosed with stage 3 colorectal cancer.
Patel removed part of Gaskin’s upper colon, then referred her to the Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa. There she got more unpleasant news.
“At Moffitt they upgraded me to stage 4 cancer because of metastasis in my lymph nodes,” she said.
Moffitt also diagnosed Gaskin with Lynch syndrome; a type of inherited cancer syndrome associated with a genetic predisposition to different cancer types. People with Lynch syndrome have a higher risk of certain types of cancer, including a significantly increased risk of developing colorectal cancer.
“My grandfather and father both had colorectal cancer; my father beat it twice, my grandfather succumbed in his early 50s. I inherited this syndrome from them,” she said.
The specialists at Moffitt recommended an experimental drug as part of Gaskin’s treatment plan.
“We were in uncharted territory, so I agreed to try the drug. For me, it’s been a miracle drug; by the grace of God, it’s been working. I’ve been cancer free since June 8, 2022,” she said.
After her diagnosis, Gaskin received information from the Citrus Colorectal Cancer Foundation, an organization founded by colorectal cancer survivor (and 2022 Healthcare Hero Karen Fisher).
The foundation provides folders of information to newly diagnosed colorectal cancer patients in Citrus County, including a list of resources and a welcome letter that basically says, ‘they found a mass. Now what do you do?’
Gaskin wanted to help others facing the same shock she had encountered.
“I was so young, at the prime of my career, the whole thing was a whirlwind,” she said. “I thought I could be a blessing for someone else, to help them catch it early to avoid some of the things I had to go through.”
She helps others find the care they need and supports the Foundation in any way she can. She puts special emphasis on outreach to the Black community.
“We’re seeing teenagers in our ethnic group getting diagnosed with colorectal cancer. Being a Black female, I want to make sure my community is aware of the risks,” she said. “People can be skeptical of doctors and worry about the cost, but I tell them, ‘If you want to live, get screened, get taken care of.’
“Help is out there,” she added. “I talk about my experience and point them in the right direction. I want people in all communities to know it’s a serious thing.”
Along with her medical team, Gaskin credits her supportive family, and pastor for keeping her motivated.
“It’s not always easy but every day I push through to do my best. I try to keep it positive even when it’s not good, then I let faith kick in. God reassures me that everything is going to be OK,” she said.
For now, her job is reaching out to others facing similar situations.
“Anyone needs to talk, I’m available anytime of the night. That’s my job now to be available to them,” she said. “I give them encouragement. Cancer does not have to be a death sentence and I am here to help them through. It’s a 24-hour commitment to me and I’m blessed to be able to do it.”
