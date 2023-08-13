The woman was having a strange experience. For several nights in a row, she would get out of bed, make herself a peanut butter and honey sandwich, eat it, and go back to bed. OK, we sometimes get hungry in the middle of the night, so no big deal, right? Except that this woman had no recollection of her midnight snacking; she only knew it was happening because she’d find the sandwich makings on her kitchen counter.
Confused and concerned, she called her most trusted healthcare provider – her pharmacist.
Dr. Elis Brasher looked at her patient’s medications for adverse effects. She picked out the culprit right away.
“As we get older, some medications can have a stronger effect on us. In this case, the dosage needed to be lowered because it can cause sleepwalking as we age,” she said. “I was literally able to solve her problem in seconds because I was accessible to her.
“I get at least one call like that every day,” she added. “That’s what I love about being a pharmacist. We can, in many instances, change people’s lives for the better.”
Brashear is the pharmacy manager of Brashear’s Pharmacy in Inverness and clinical services manager of both Brashear’s locations, Inverness and Lecanto. The family-owned business was founded by her in-laws, Bob and Dianne Brashear, in 1991.
According to her bio on the company website, Elis Brashear earned her doctorate in pharmacy from the University of Florida in 2004. But the Citrus County native really started her pharmacy career in 1998, as a 17-year-old Citrus High School graduate. During her senior year, she had tutored one of the Brashear’s twin sons in math, so the family had gotten to know her.
“Bob Brashear called me and asked if I was looking for a summer job,” she recalled.
She said, no, she really wasn’t looking for a job, but Brashear persisted. “Well, you could run a cash register, right? You just come in on Saturday and run the register.”
“I still don’t know if he meant every Saturday or just that one,” said Brashear, with a laugh. But she fell in love with the environment and turned her vague career plans all around.
“On my UF application, I had put in English as a major,” she said. “After that summer, I decided to go to pharmacy school. I just loved working at Brashear’s – the patients, the environment. I knew it was what I wanted to do.”
On her school breaks back home, Brashear started hanging around with Jesse Brashear. She’d gone to school with Jesse and his twin, Justin. Elis and Jesse started dating during her last year of pharmacy school. The couple planned to marry and settle in “the big city.” Jesse attended Florida State (“we’re a mixed marriage,” said Elis) and she thought Tallahassee would be a nice change from rural Citrus County.
Fate and family intervened when Jesse’s parents asked him to help in the family business. Elis and Jesse moved back to Citrus County after her graduation. She became a Brashear’s pharmacist; he is now the company’s CEO.
Brashear’s offers traditional pharmacy services –medications, immunizations, pharmacist consults, over-the-counter health and wellness products, and home medical equipment. They are also a compounding pharmacy. Their Medication Packaging Service is a unique option for people who take multiple medications several times a day. The service assembles a patient’s medications in separate packages, organized for morning, noon, and evening intake.
“A typical day is anything and everything,” said Brashear. “There will always be customers that you just know are going to call. They’re the ones who need your love, kindness, guidance. We get to know them well. There are those who call with some type of emergency, ‘hey I’m just getting out of surgery and can’t find the prescribed med anywhere.’ Or they are looking for hard to find medical equipment. We’re positioned to help them navigate that.
“When you end up in the pharmacy it’s after you’ve spent time in the healthcare system,” she added. “Often when patients come in, they are already frustrated and not feeling well. If we can take that person, treat them with exceeding kindness and compassion and do our jobs well, they leave feeling seen and cared for.”
Along with working together, the Brashears have three children – Lydia, 13, Sebastian, 12, and Isaac, 10. For the past 12 years, Brashear has taken Thursdays off to lead a women’s bible study at Seven Rivers Church in Lecanto. Otherwise, “the rest of my time is taken up by the kids,” she said.
“We are heavily in the middle of everything sports related. It’s busy, but it’s full of joy.”
Brashear also finds joy in her work. But it doesn’t come from her expertise with medications.
“Strange as it sounds, it’s not drugs, it’s the patients. To be able to develop relationships and solve problems for people and sometimes have them say, ‘wow that was great of you to solve that for me’ means everything.”
