Healthcare Humanitarian - Kim Rigalo pic

If Kim Rigalo isn’t helping people as part of her job, she’s voluntarily helping people in the community. The Healthcare Humanitarian award winner (and 2020 Healthcare Hero Readers’ Choice winner) says she just feels good helping people.

An account executive with Mederi Caretenders, Rigalo also serves, on her own time, as president of Continuity of Care of Citrus County, a healthcare networking group. She represents Mederi at the Citrus County Chamber of Commerce, helping with events. She’s not a Rotary member but she helps there too. She also volunteers with the Phil Royal Foundation and the Citrus County Colorectal Cancer Foundation.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription
There are no services available.