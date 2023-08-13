If Kim Rigalo isn’t helping people as part of her job, she’s voluntarily helping people in the community. The Healthcare Humanitarian award winner (and 2020 Healthcare Hero Readers’ Choice winner) says she just feels good helping people.
An account executive with Mederi Caretenders, Rigalo also serves, on her own time, as president of Continuity of Care of Citrus County, a healthcare networking group. She represents Mederi at the Citrus County Chamber of Commerce, helping with events. She’s not a Rotary member but she helps there too. She also volunteers with the Phil Royal Foundation and the Citrus County Colorectal Cancer Foundation.
“There’s a lot of inspiration in this community. I see so many people helping; if you need something there is always someone out there who will lend a hand,” Rigalo said. “There are so many different organizations trying to help our community become even better. It’s inspiring and rewarding to be involved.”
“Kim will do anything to attain the services that the patient needs,” said her nomination. “She is a true believer in doing the right thing! We appreciate all her outstanding efforts. She is a credit to the community and to the agency she works for.”
Rigalo has spent 30 years in a career she loves, taking care of the elderly and serving her community. For the last six of those years, she has worked for Mederi, which provides home care to patients throughout Citrus County. She works with physicians, hospital case managers, and independent living facilities to help patients get nursing and rehabilitative care in their homes.
“I truly enjoy working with the elderly,” she said. “Sometimes you end up becoming their family. They develop close relationships with us as caregivers since we’re usually with them for long periods of time. A lot of our geriatric population doesn’t have anyone else. A visit from us is also a social visit for them.
“As a nursing account executive, my everyday work life involves troubleshooting and helping our mostly elderly patients,” she added. “I get daily calls from the hospitals saying, ‘the patient wants to go home but needs A, B, or C. Can you help us get a wheelchair or other supplies or equipment?’ They call me because they know I will follow through. If I have to drive to someone’s home, they know I’ll do that. If I can help someone, give them some peace of mind, I will.
“I love working with Mederi. We have a great group of clinical staff and employees as a whole. They make my job easier because of how good they are.”
Continuity of Care of Citrus County, or “C4,” was founded several years ago by the late Galen Spinka, owner of Comfort Keepers. The group holds monthly meetings for service-related professionals with educational talks. Its mission is to bring together healthcare and related professionals in Citrus County through education and relationship marketing.
“We rotate our meeting locations and ask for hosts in the community. We have monthly speakers who come in and educate us regarding what they do for the community,” Rigalo said. “Most of our members are healthcare professionals, but we’ve also got more business professionals, like real estate agents, lawyers, and travel agents attending. C4 offers great networking on top of the educational aspect.”
At a recent program, for example, the attendees learned about miniature horses and the activities that organization provides to help the geriatric community.
4C also holds a fundraising event once a year to help organizations that are in need. The 2022 event raised $12,000 for the Citrus County Humane Society.
“We raised funds but also awareness of what their needs were,” she said. “They are a no-kill shelter and often take in sick dogs. We were able to help them make several upgrades to their facility, which makes life better for these animals.”
When Spinka passed away in 2022, Rigalo stepped in as president of 4C and then was elected to the office.
“I like being part of the community and helping where I can,” she said. “It’s a busy job; I try to juggle it all. I just keep running.”
Rigalo has two grown children. Her son, Daniel, serves in the U.S. Marines and was just promoted to Sergeant. Her daughter, Katelyn, was married in November and is finishing her education degree. Rigalo also has three dogs and five cats at home, although some of the cats belong to her children.
When she was named one of the Healthcare Heroes in 2020, she said it was “humbling.” She still believes that.
“I don’t do these things so somebody will pat me on the back, but it is nice to get the recognition,” she said. “I enjoy being helpful and a resource. I guess it’s in my nature to be a helper.”
