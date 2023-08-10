Hello, friends! We have just returned from Premiere Orlando International Hair Show, as well as Los Angles and Santa Monica.
It is always a blessing to reconnect with our hair world and our friends from all over the world.
So, here’s the scoop from across the globe.
Karg brings his dry cutting techniques all the way from Switzerland. We use specific shears, design by Karg to give you a free flowing, full of volume shape that screams personality. We use a curved shear to soften layers and to create a perfect bevel. New texture techniques create the bounce, invisible layers as well as pizzaz in short designs.
We have also endorsed French cutting. As we are British trained, Vidal Sassoon theory of design, we have become intrigued with the softness of the French style of cutting. Yes, we love the precision of British style of cutting, however the French style creates a flowing seamless effect.
Funny thing is, we have already been doing those techniques by the way we curve our finger angle when creating layers. Hair designing is an art form. We tend to just create according to what we want the hair to do. Then we attend a private class, realizing that it is French cutting. Amazing!
Sam Villa, NYC brings amazing techniques for the wolf cut, Ombré cutting, the butterfly cut and more. We have the YAI YAI 23 Collection on our website. Feel free to check it out for a new style at Yaiyai.us.
From Ballayage, to foiling, multi-dimensional colouring, this season displays quite the array of tones.
We love the trends; however, we customize colour to compliment skin tone and eye colour. When shopping for a new look, remember to consider your own facial shape, skin tone and eye colour to look your very best.
LA and Santa Monica were so lovey! West Coast trends tend to vary from East Coast trends. They have the perfect weather to be all dolled up, head to toe every day. Big hair, beach waves, dressed to the nines, and on camera style makeup was the trend of the West Coast
Then gents were also styled up. They tend to be sporting a mohawk inspired design that is clipper cut on the sides, with the middle being longer. It was pretty cool!
So many people wearing so many styles. We witnessed a large fleet Lamborghini’s. There were about 30-40, every color you can imagine. Also, live modeling photo shoots, the 2023 EPSY awards, celebrities, as well as several of our longtime West Coast hairdressing friends.
Traveling, attending private classes, as well as International Hair Shows are all very important to spark our passion, as well as growth. We live in an ever changing, creative industry. It’s always an honor to bring back the latest to our communities.
Find the perfect look to help you put your best face forward.
Lillian Knipp, the founder YAI YAI in Crystal River, has been active in the beauty and fashion industry internationally since 1990 and has been in Citrus County since 1996. Contact her at lk@lillianknipp.com. For more information, visit www.lillianknipp.com and www.yaiyai.us.
