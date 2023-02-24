Hello, friends! Well, we are in an exciting season. There are a lot of new looks and trends to choose from.
So, here goes.
Fashion brings a modern/vintage vibe with a punk revival that is blacked-out leather, a contemporary goth look, modern academia with diamond-pattern sweaters, schoolgirl looks with houndstooth skirts and laced boots, an ’80s aesthetics leisure wear, corsets, feathers, see-through and more.
Brown becomes the new black, the basic white tank complements ensembles, flaming red suits make a statement, as cream and tan faux fur maxi coats finish the look.
The Pantone colors for the season are shades of grays, blues from slate to teal, army and mint greens, jewel tones, golds, creams, tans, browns and hot orange. The oranges and browns truly resemble fall foliage.
Men are sporting a lot of the army green tones, jeans, oversized suits, shearling jackets and throws.
The hipster looks live with creative clipper designs and beards, as well as the grown-out shoulder length. The classic high-and-tight remains hot, as well as the guy next door shear design.
Let’s talk hair! We are super excited to present the ’23 collection.
Long hair resembles a butterfly, ’70s layers come back, the ’23 Rachel takes a turn for sleek. Shoulder length becomes a cool, a Bottle Neck Bob adds personality, natural texture and curl are exotic, bangs and bobs take center stage, Birkin Bangs return from the ’70s and ’90s blowouts bring glam back. Contouring cutting compliments the face and creates a sexy fall around the neck, short hair blends the pixie and the bob with the Bixie, ladies’ buzz cuts bring a chic vibe and more!
Hair color is creative this season. Trends like hand painting to dimensional foils, contouring color to complement the face, to a freestyle look with the color applied to complement the movement of the design.
Tones are rich and spicy. Blonds vary from beige tones to warm and buttery tones. The trend for you will depend on your skin tone and eye color.
Accessories celebrate the’70 freestyle spirit with large barrettes, wide headbands, large sunglasses, high boots and a lot of fun to finish the look.
Makeup is always a bit heavier and brighter in the winter season. Let your lips talk with bright reds and rich burgundy. Make a statement and match your lipstick with your nail polish.
Don’t forget to change your scent. Winter scents are warm, spicy, woodsy, and little stronger.
As we embrace each season, let’s have fun with fashion while remaining ourselves. Wear what makes you feel confident and beautiful: This goes for men and women!
Lillian Knipp, the founder of YAI YAI in Crystal River, has been active in the beauty and fashion industry internationally since 1990 and has been in Citrus County since 1996. Contact her at lk@lillianknipp.com.
