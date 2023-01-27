On-The-Money-NerdWallet-Why-Medicare-Advantage

This is a page from the 2019 U.S. Medicare Handbook in Washington. In 2022, 48% of Medicare beneficiaries were enrolled in Medicare Advantage plans instead of original Medicare, and experts predict the number will be higher in 2023.

 Pablo Martinez Monsivais / Associated Press file

Medicare Advantage plans are offered by private insurers and bundle Medicare benefits in a way many people find appealing — but they also limit care to network providers, often require preapproval to see specialists and can saddle beneficiaries with high out-of-pocket costs for serious conditions.

