Hematuria is the presence of blood in the urine. Gross hematuria is when a person can see the blood in his or her urine and is more easily diagnosed. Microscopic hematuria is when a person cannot see the blood in his or her urine, and it can only be seen under a microscope.

Patients with gross hematuria may have urine that is pink, red or brown. It is an alarming condi-tion and should not be ignored. Irrespective of the amount of blood or frequency of its happen-ing hematuria warrants proper medical attention.

