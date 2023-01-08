Hematuria is the presence of blood in the urine. Gross hematuria is when a person can see the blood in his or her urine and is more easily diagnosed. Microscopic hematuria is when a person cannot see the blood in his or her urine, and it can only be seen under a microscope.
Patients with gross hematuria may have urine that is pink, red or brown. It is an alarming condi-tion and should not be ignored. Irrespective of the amount of blood or frequency of its happen-ing hematuria warrants proper medical attention.
Hematuria can be painful or painless. Painful hematuria could be commonly associated with urinary tract infections (UTIs) or kidney stones. The pain may be generalized all over the abdomen or confined to the bladder, or kidney. Localization of pain can help distinguish the source of the blood. Most patients with painful hematuria seek medical attention early because of their symptoms.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
Painless hematuria, on the other hand, can be indicative of a more insidious cause. It is more concerning because people may ignore it for a longer time. Hematuria can be intermittent and happens once or twice a week or even a month. This may give a false sense of assurance to the patients and delay medical attention. Painless hematuria is more commonly associated with bladder and kidney cancer or stones.
Microscopic hematuria can be an early warning sign of sinister lesions in the kidney or bladder. It can bring our attention to silent kidney stones. As you are aware it is a lot easier to re-move the tumors or stones when they are small. Hence your doctor uses the microscopic blood in the urine as a screening test for bladder cancer.
During routine health visits if your doctor comes across microscopic blood in your urine, he or she will make a referral to the urologist for further evaluation.
Other causes of hematuria include advanced prostate cancer, history of radiation for prostate cancer in the past, significantly enlarged prostate, bladder or prostate surgery, recent passage or removal of stones, or infection along the urinary tract.
There is a long list of rare and benign causes of hematuria which is beyond the scope of this article. Smoking is the most important risk factor for bladder and kidney cancer. Smokers should not ever ignore even the slightest tinge of blood in the urine and should seek immediate medical attention.
The carcinogens found in cigarettes are filtered from the blood through the kidneys and accumulate in the urine. This carcinogenic urine is then stored in the bladder thereby increasing the chance for cancer to grow. Certain occupations also increase patients’ risk for bladder cancer.
Jobs that work with textiles, printing, rubber, paint, and plastic increase patients’ exposure to aniline dyes, aromatic amines, and polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons, all of which are carcinogens that can cause bladder cancer.
Rarely some people may report blood in their urine following strenuous exercise such as long-distance running. Typically, it is a result from poor hydration or as a consequence of muscle damage and its waste products. Lastly, medications like over-the-counter Azo or antibiotics like rifampin can change the color of urine to appear bloody. Beets are also known to change the color of urine to appear with a reddish tint.
A patient with hematuria will likely get a scan of the kidneys and a test, called a cystoscopy, by their urologist. This is similar to a colonoscopy test but for your bladder. A scope is placed in the urethra and travels into the bladder to take a look around.
Any suspicious areas seen during the cystoscopy will require a biopsy to be sent to pathology for further analysis. Along with these tests, labs to check for kidney function will be drawn.
Hematuria can be alarming for people and is a common presenting symptom that should be thoroughly worked up by a primary care physician or a urologist. If you see blood in your urine do not wait to get yourself checked out, especially if you have any of the risk factors mentioned above.
Elizabeth Ryder, a third-year medical student at Lincoln Memorial University, contributed to this article.
Dr. Raj Ayyathurai is board certified in urology and specializes in all aspects of the prevention, and management of genitourinary cancers. His special interests are the prevention of kidney stones, HIFU treatment for prostate cancer, minimally invasive treatments for BPH, and female urinary incontinence. He is a robotics-trained surgeon and urologist who has been practicing with the Advanced Urology Institute at 508 N Lecanto Hwy, Lecanto 34461.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.