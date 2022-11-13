We all know smoking hurts and kills people. Do you know smoking causes 1 out of every 5 deaths in the United States? Tobacco is consumed in many forms and people often think some forms are relatively safe and don’t cause health issues. This isn’t true. All forms of tobacco, small, large, smoked, vaped, or eaten contain some of the same chemicals as regular combustible cigarettes.

Although “vaping” may sound harmless, the liquid in the vaping devices is not entirely water. It's an aerosol that consists of propylene glycol (yes, it is used in the antifreeze engine coolant!) plus flavored ingredients with or without nicotine. It’s important to remember though e-cigarettes do not contain tobacco, they are classified as “tobacco products” by FDA because of the resulting harm.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription
There are no services available.