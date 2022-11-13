We all know smoking hurts and kills people. Do you know smoking causes 1 out of every 5 deaths in the United States? Tobacco is consumed in many forms and people often think some forms are relatively safe and don’t cause health issues. This isn’t true. All forms of tobacco, small, large, smoked, vaped, or eaten contain some of the same chemicals as regular combustible cigarettes.
Although “vaping” may sound harmless, the liquid in the vaping devices is not entirely water. It's an aerosol that consists of propylene glycol (yes, it is used in the antifreeze engine coolant!) plus flavored ingredients with or without nicotine. It’s important to remember though e-cigarettes do not contain tobacco, they are classified as “tobacco products” by FDA because of the resulting harm.
Smoking and long exposure to secondhand smoke are strongly linked to many of urologic diseases. American Urology Association reports that smok-ing can contribute to at least seven different urologic conditions in men and women.
Bladder cancer
The strongest risk factor for bladder cancer is tobacco smoking, which ac-counts for 65% of all cases. In 2019, more than 80,000 were diagnosed to have bladder cancer in the U.S. Harmful chemicals and drugs from smoking collect in the urine that irritates the lining of the bladder and raise your blad-der cancer risk.
Erectile dysfunction
ED impacts 30 million American men. ED is a result of poor blood flow. Smoking is one of the leading causes of clogging blood vessels. This process affects the whole body including the heart, kidneys, and male genitalia. Lack of enough blood flow can cause ED or even heart attack.
Kidney cancer
One of the top 10 common cancers in men and women. Smoking increases the risk of developing all types of kidney cancer. The risk seems related to how much you smoke. When you smoke, the harmful chemicals are trans-ported from the lungs to the bloodstream which is filtered into the kidneys.
Kidney stones
Every year more than 1 million people visit their doctor because of painful kidney stone episodes. Cigarette smoking and tobacco chewing are inde-pendent risk factors for the development of calcium stones. Research proved that smoking increased the risk of stones by as much as fourfold.
Interstitial cystitis
Otherwise called painful bladder syndrome which impacts women more than men. The chemicals collected in the urine and stored in the bladder irritate the lining and make IC symptoms worse. This can become a chronic health issue and can significantly impact the quality of life.
Incontinence
Smoking irritates the bladder and causes frequent urination. Frequently smoking affects lung function and leads to coughing spasms that can lead to urine leakage. More than 33 million women and men are troubled with incon-tinence in the U.S.
Infertility
More than 20% of men and women of the reproductive age group in the U.S smoke cigarettes. Substantial harmful effects of smoking on fecundity and reproductive health have become apparent but not generally appreciat-ed. Smoking can harm the genes in the sperm and eggs. The infertility rates for smokers are twice the rates for those who do not smoke.
American Cancer Society states that smoking is the world’s most needless cause of death. Now we know, it can significantly impact your urologic health too! If you smoke, it is never too late. Ask your family doctor about the help you can get to stop smoking and lead a better and healthy life.
Dr. Raj Ayyathurai is board certified in urology and specializes in all aspects of the prevention, and management of genitourinary cancers. His special interests are the prevention of kidney stones, HIFU treatment for prostate cancer, minimally invasive treatments for BPH, and female urinary incontinence. He is a robotics-trained surgeon and urologist who has been practicing with the Advanced Urology Institute at Lecanto.
