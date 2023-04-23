Prostate cancer is the second most common cancer in American men, with an estimated 288,000 new diagnoses expected in 2023.
Thanks to earlier detection and advances in treatment, the prostate cancer death rate has declined by about half from 1993 to 2013. If you have recently been diagnosed with prostate cancer, here are some simple guidelines to help you choose a treatment path.
1. Understand your diagnosis
Prostate cancer is a unique disease with a spectrum of severity or aggressiveness. Your urologist will stratify your risk based on blood tests, prostate examinations, and biopsy results. It is important to understand which risk category, you belong to, which is typically low, moderate, or high risk.
2. To treat or not
The first question for any newly diagnosed prostate cancer patient is whether it's safe to watch and monitor without immediate treatment. Some men with low-risk prostate cancer may have extremely low-volume, least-aggressive cancer that can be closely monitored instead of undergoing immediate treatment. Your doctor will carefully evaluate if you are eligible and suitable for this option.
3. Choice of treatment
Most men with low and moderate-risk prostate cancer have an early-stage disease, meaning the cancer is small and has not spread beyond the prostate.
There are various treatment options available, such as robotic surgical removal of the prostate, external radiation, internal radiation (seeds), cryotherapy (freezing), ultrasound ablation of the prostate (heating with ultrasound waves), electroporation (heating with current), and hormone therapy. Your urologist can help you make a decision that aligns with your goals and priorities.
4. Things to consider
Consider factors such as living with cancer without treatment, the amount of time off you can take to recover, the importance of preserving sexual function, the desire for the best chance of being cancer-free regardless of side effects of the treatment, the willingness to occasionally use a pad for mild incontinence, and comfort with the newest technology for treating cancer.
Make a list of these items and try to prioritize them by numbering and bring it to your doctor. Identifying your priorities and discussing them with your doctor can help guide you in the right direction.
5. Gather information
Educate yourself about different treatment options, their success rates, long-term outcomes, potential side effects, and costs. Avoid deciding solely based on someone else's experience, as each cancer is unique, and your priorities may be different.
Consider your health status, age, overall well-being, and personal preferences when choosing a treatment.
6. Take your time
Don't rush into a decision. Prostate cancer treatment is complex and personal, and it's important to feel comfortable with the choice you make. Take the time you need to carefully consider your options and gather all the necessary information.
7. Seek support
Don't hesitate to ask your health care provider questions about your treatment options. Make a list of questions beforehand and bring them to your appointment. Consider joining a support group or talking to other prostate cancer survivors who have undergone treatment.
Seeking a second opinion from an expert can also provide you with more information and help you feel more confident in your decision.
8. Follow-up care
Once you have chosen a treatment option, make sure to adhere to the recommended follow-up care and monitoring schedule as advised by your doctor.
Every prostate cancer is unique, and the best treatment option for one person may not be the same for another. Working closely with your doctor is essential! Ask questions, gather information, and consider your priorities when deciding on your treatment. Together, we fight for a cancer-free living.
Dr. Raj Ayyathurai is board certified in urology and specializes in all aspects of the prevention, and management of genitourinary cancers. His special interests are the prevention of kidney stones, HIFU treatment for prostate cancer, minimally invasive treatments for BPH, and female urinary incontinence. He is a robotics-trained surgeon and urologist who has been practicing with the Advanced Urology Institute at Lecanto.
