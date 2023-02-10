The average American spends more on health care than other developed countries.
In 2019, the U.S. spent 17.7 percent of its GDP on health care (GDP of $3.75 trillion), the highest among developed countries. That is roughly more than $12,000 per person per year.
Despite the huge spending, 27 percent of adults in the U.S. skipped necessary medical care in 2019 due to high costs. With health care costs continuing to rise, it is essential to understand the factors behind these high prices and what can be done to reduce them.
Drugs and devices
The high price of drugs and medical devices is one of the main reasons for high health care costs in the U.S. The pharmaceutical industry has been able to set prices at levels much higher than in other countries, which has led to skyrocketing health care costs.
For example, the average price of a 30-day supply of prescription drugs in the U.S. is around $60, while the same drugs cost $40 in Canada and $30 in the U.K. We filled 4.4 billion retail prescriptions in the year 2019. I will let you do the math!
Administrative costs
The cost of health care administration has a significant impact on the overall health care expenses in the United States. According to a study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA), administrative costs accounted for approximately 8 percent of total health care spending in the U.S. in 1999. By 2017, that figure had risen to over 12 percent. This means that administrative costs have grown faster than spending on clinical services, leading to a higher proportion of overall health care expenses being dedicated to administrative activities.
American doctor salaries are another factor that is constantly debated. American doctors’ salaries are at the top of the list when compared with other developed countries.
Journalist Christopher Beam writes as follows, “They are high for several reasons. The first is the cost of education. Currently, the average medical student’s debt is $200,000. This is followed by at least three to five years of residency, which usually pays less than $50,000 annually.
Interestingly, the doctors’ salaries aren’t a large enough chunk of health care spending in the United States. According to health care economist Reinhardt, “doctors’ net take-home pay (that is income minus expenses) amounts to only about 10 percent of overall health care spending (remember the $3.75 trillion). So, if you cut that by 10 percent in the name of cost savings, you’d only save about $37.5 billion. Ninety percent of health care spending is done elsewhere and not on physician fees.”
One reason for the increase in administrative costs is the complexity of the U.S. health care system, which requires extensive administrative support to manage billing, insurance coverage and other administrative tasks. Moreover, the fee-for-service model of health care in the U.S. has also been criticized for driving up costs.
The fragmented nature of the health care system, with multiple payers and a lack of standardization, leads to increased administrative costs.
Another factor contributing to high administrative costs is the use of electronic health records (EHRs). While EHRs have the potential to improve efficiency and reduce costs, they can also add to administrative expenses as they require significant investments in hardware, software and staff training.
Furthermore, the lack of interoperability between different EHR systems means that administrative staff must spend time on manual data entry and reconciliation, further increasing administrative costs.
The impact of high administrative costs is felt by both health care providers and patients. Providers are faced with increased expenses and reduced profits, which can make it more difficult for them to invest in the resources they need to provide high-quality care.
Patients, on the other hand, are faced with higher health care costs as administrative expenses are passed on to them through higher insurance premiums and out-of-pocket expenses.
In conclusion, the impact of health care administration and pharmaceutical costs on the overall health care expenses in the U.S. is significant, accounting for a growing proportion of total health care spending.
Addressing the underlying factors that contribute to high administrative costs, such as the complexity of the health care system, cost of EHRs, restructuring the fee-for-service model and regulating pharmaceutical profits will be key to reducing these costs and improving the affordability of health care for all Americans.
Dr. Raj Ayyathurai is board certified in urology and specializes in all aspects of the prevention, and management of genitourinary cancers. His special interests are the prevention of kidney stones, HIFU treatment for prostate cancer, minimally invasive treatments for BPH and female urinary incontinence. He is a robotics-trained surgeon and urologist who has been practicing with the Advanced Urology Institute at 508 N. Lecanto Highway, Lecanto 34461.
