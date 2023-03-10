As couples age, they may face a variety of challenges, including declining health, changes in social circles and financial concerns. However, there are several ways that couples can enjoy life as they age.
Maintaining an active lifestyle and social interactions are key components of a healthy and happy life. Another important aspect of a fulfilling life is a healthy sexual relationship. In fact, keeping an active sexual life can result in enhanced emotional well-being, reduced stress and improved sleep, resulting in an overall improved quality of life among couples.
However, aging couples may face several challenges in keeping their sexual life active. General health and medical conditions such as diabetes, high blood pressure or heart disease can impact sexual function. More importantly, the medications used to treat these conditions may also have side effects that affect sexual function.
Physical changes in the body, changes in relationship dynamics and societal attitudes can all impact a couple's sexual life.
Women often face more challenges than men in keeping their sexual life active. A geriatric study reported that roughly 10% of women compared to 45% of men over the age of 75 engaged in sexual activity in the past year.
As women age, the body goes through several transformations that can affect function, desire and overall sexual satisfaction. This does not mean that older women cannot enjoy a healthy and fulfilling sexual life.
Physical and hormonal changes can be addressed with hormone replacement therapy under the supervision of a medical professional. Factors such as stress, anxiety and depression, which can decrease libido and satisfaction, should be evaluated and counseled properly.
As we age, it is essential to communicate with our partners about our changing needs and desires. Talking openly about physical and emotional changes can help partners adjust and maintain sexual satisfaction.
In an AARP survey, almost a third of adults age 45 and older who were in a committed relationship reported that their partner had no interest in sex. In our medical practice, lack of a partner's interest is an important reason reported by men when it comes to sexual activity.
There are many reasons why women and couples may be reluctant to discuss their sexual needs with health care professionals. Many women feel embarrassed or uncomfortable discussing sexual issues, particularly with someone they may not know very well, such as a health care provider. Some women may not be aware that certain conditions are treatable and accept the situation.
Health care providers often provide limited time during appointments and may not ask about sexual health unless the patient brings it up. More importantly, women may worry that people may judge them based on their preferences.
It is important for health care providers to create a safe and non-judgmental environment for their clients to discuss sexual health concerns. Providers can allow time and initiate the conversation and encourage women to ask questions or share their concerns.
For men, there is more encouraging data to keep them active. Men who reported engaging in sexual activity at least once per week had a lower risk of developing erectile dysfunction compared to men who reported less frequent sexual activity, according to JAMA research.
The Journal of Gerontology found that men who reported higher levels of sexual activity had better cognitive function compared to men who reported lower levels of sexual activity.
It is important to recognize that open communication is essential for maintaining a healthy relationship. Couples should make time to discuss their feelings, needs and concerns with each other regularly. It's important for couples to seek support when needed, whether it's from family, friends or health care providers. Support can help couples navigate challenges and maintain their physical and emotional health.
In conclusion, maintaining a healthy and fulfilling sexual life is an important aspect of overall well-being, particularly as we age. While there may be challenges, there are also ways to address them and enjoy a satisfying sexual relationship.
Open communication and seeking support are essential for couples to maintain their physical and emotional health.
Dr. Raj Ayyathurai is board certified in urology and specializes in all aspects of the prevention, and management of genitourinary cancers. His special interests are the prevention of kidney stones, HIFU treatment for prostate cancer, minimally invasive treatments for BPH, and female urinary incontinence. He is a robotics-trained surgeon and urologist who has been practicing with the Advanced Urology Institute at Lecanto.
