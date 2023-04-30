CC Weight loss art

TOPS is for men and women to be healthier and live happier, by recognizing their eating habits.

 MetroCreative

It all started in 1948 when Esther Manz founded TOPS after gathering a small group of friends with the idea of starting a weight loss program. The three women gathered at her kitchen table for the sole purpose of supporting each other to a thinner figure and better health.

By the end of TOPS' second year, Manz was riding the bus to TOPS chapters all over town carrying a scale and her records in a shopping bag.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription
There are no services available.