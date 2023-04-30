It all started in 1948 when Esther Manz founded TOPS after gathering a small group of friends with the idea of starting a weight loss program. The three women gathered at her kitchen table for the sole purpose of supporting each other to a thinner figure and better health.
By the end of TOPS' second year, Manz was riding the bus to TOPS chapters all over town carrying a scale and her records in a shopping bag.
The group catapulted to success. It grew from a kitchen table in Milwaukee to 2,500 members across the Midwest by 1952, expanded into Canada in 1955. She started publishing a modest mimeographed paper called TOPS Club News. Manz’s story appeared in LIFE magazine in 1951.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
In 1952, TOPS was incorporated and in 1953 it had established a headquarters in Milwaukee.
TOPS was contributing to medical research centered around obesity; launched retreats in the ’70s, published a Food Exchange system in the ’80s, and all along the way, membership kept on growing.
Today, TOPS has an online program for people who might prefer that model or who live too far to attend in-person chapter meetings.
At a recent TOPS 443 Dunnellon meeting, members gathered for an anniversary celebration with members, three guests and Division Leader Arthur Frasier. Frasier has lost 50 pounds while being a member of TOPS and travels all over Florida along with his wife, Rose, supporting his assigned chapters.
Yes, TOPS is for men and women to be healthier and live happier, by recognizing their eating habits.
This TOPS chapter also celebrates three KOPS members. KOPS members are people that have met their goal of weight loss. They now strive to Keep Off Pounds Sensibly.
One member has met her goal weight and has kept it off for over 25 years. She attends the meetings every week and adds enlightening information dealing with weight loss.
Visitors are welcome to come to two meetings without joining the TOPS club. Meetings are held at the Dunnellon Women’s Club at 11756 Cedar St., Dunnellon.
Meetings are on Thursday afternoons, starting with “weigh in” at 3 p.m. and the meeting program starts at 3:30 p.m.
For more information, contact, Chris Weider at 352-465-7861.
Additional TOPS meetings in the Citrus County area include:
- Chapter 826 at 8 a.m. Tuesdays at First Lutheran Church, 1900 State Road 44 in Inverness. Call 352-634-0905 or email Nk.ekeliwilt@outlook.com.
- Chapter 743 at 7:30 a.m. Wednesdays at the DAV building, 1039 N. Paul Drive in Inverness. Call 352-637-6553.
- Chapter 9365 at 10 a.m. Wednesdays at the First Christian Church of Homosassa, 7030 W. Grover Cleveland Blvd. Call 352-533-2607 or 352-212-8550.
- Chapter 408 at 2 p.m. Thursdays at the First Baptist Church, 700 N. Citrus Ave. in Crystal River. Call 352-212-7946.
- Chapter 401 at 2 p.m. Tuesdays at First Baptist Church, 3790 Parsons Point Road in Hernando. Call 352-637-7196.
- Chapter 0341 at First Christian Church of Inverness, 2018 Colonade St., Board Room, Inverness. Contact Roz at 812-935-4077 or Lou at 352-586-9096.
For more information about TOPS, visit tops.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.