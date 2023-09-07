CC Senior falls

According to the U.S. Administration for Community Living, “more than one out of four older adults fall each year. Falls are the leading cause of fatal and non-fatal injuries among adults 65 and older and are very costly.”

 MetroCreative

September is Fall Prevention Month and Tampa Bay YMCAs are coming together to help seniors in our communities.

Tampa Metropolitan Area YMCA, YMCA of the Suncoast, and YMCA of Greater St. Petersburg are each hosting the Healthy Steps for Older Adults (HSOA) free program, which is an evidence-based fall risk screening and education class for adults ages 65 and older.

