There may only be a few people whom you have trusted with the intimate parts of your journey. They have supported you this far and will continue to be there for you. Let them know what you need.

It’s been almost a year since my husband died. That means I am about through with the year of the firsts. You know, the first birthday without him, the first holidays without him, the first anniversary without him, and on and on.

And now it’s coming up on the first full year without him. Sometimes I wonder what happened to the past year. What have I been doing? Where has the time gone? I feel as though I wasted a full year of my life, but I was consumed with grief. I couldn’t do it any differently. What does it really mean, this year of the firsts?

