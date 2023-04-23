It’s been almost a year since my husband died. That means I am about through with the year of the firsts. You know, the first birthday without him, the first holidays without him, the first anniversary without him, and on and on.
And now it’s coming up on the first full year without him. Sometimes I wonder what happened to the past year. What have I been doing? Where has the time gone? I feel as though I wasted a full year of my life, but I was consumed with grief. I couldn’t do it any differently. What does it really mean, this year of the firsts?
It means I survived the worst year of my life. I managed to keep the house up despite plumbing, flooding and electrical issues. I learned how to prepare for a hurricane on my own, living by the water and in a flood zone.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
Most of the plants in the yard are still alive, except for the few that succumbed to the harsh winter we had this year. I am healing rather well from hip replacement surgery. I still have wonderful friends who are hanging in there with me.
And somehow, I didn’t turn into a raging alcoholic drowning all my tears and sorrow in a bottle. Maybe I should get some kind of medal or something! I mean, it is amazing that I have made it this far and I seem to be OK most days.
It also means that as I approach the end of the first year after my loss, I am experiencing a reliving of the days, even weeks prior to my husband’s death. I constantly think about what we were doing together this time last year.
The camping trips, motorcycle rides, boat outings, there was always so much going on in the spring, when the weather was just right for all these activities. He was alive and we were enjoying our life.
And it seems the closer I get to the actual day he died, the more anxiety I feel. The more tears I cry, and I had just gotten to a place where I wasn’t consumed with the loss every minute of every day. But here I am, getting emotional at most every reminder of him like seeing his shoes where he left them in the garage, or listening to one of the many stories about his unique and wonderfully humorous character
And music. My husband was a musician. So many songs bring back memories and visions of him playing and singing and sharing his style of blues with everyone.
I know the things I am experiencing are normal. I know I will get past the first year mark. And I know what will help me, and others who are going through a similar time in their life.
- Keep your support people close.
There may only be a few people whom you have trusted with the intimate parts of your journey. They have supported you this far and will continue to be there for you. Let them know what you need.
It is easy to skip a meal or stay up all night binge watching some senseless show to keep your mind occupied. Remember to rest, eat something nutritious every day, go outside and breathe in the fresh air, get some exercise (walking the dog and working in the yard and garden does count!), and my favorite, stay hydrated!
You may experience a plethora of emotions around the one-year mark. All your feelings are OK. Make sure you handle them carefully. Write a letter to your loved one, allow yourself to cry, yell and scream when you’re alone in the house, and talk to loved ones about what is going on with you.
Everyone does grief differently. You may want to be with friends as you walk through this time. You may want to be alone. You may want to find a way to celebrate the love and life you shared with you loved one. You may need to mourn and spend time contemplating the past year. Do whatever it is that you need to do so that you are able to continue your journey and move into the next year.
I am hopeful that the first-year mark will somehow move me to the next phase of my grieving and more into my living. There are cultures that have a limit on grief. This gives the grieving person permission to move forward with their life after a period of mourning. Our culture doesn’t really have any limits or boundaries on grief, so it is difficult sometimes to know when it is OK to move forward. I guess we all have to find that for ourselves.
I will always miss my husband. I will always love my husband. And I will continue to navigate my life to find meaning and happiness and laughter, just as he would want me to.
Susan Quenelle, M.Ed., is a licensed professional counselor and grief specialist living in Citrus County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.