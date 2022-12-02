We’ve survived Thanksgiving, but now we are entering the period of holiday food hurdles for those watching their weight.
How can a person get through the holidays without packing on undesired pounds?
For a local representative from Overeaters Anonymous, approaching food at the holidays is not just a little dance of cutting a few calories here and there. It’s about recognizing your food triggers, developing a food plan, sticking to it and seeking help if you need it.
Cynthia – who asked that her full name not be used because everyone in Overeaters Anonymous is anonymous – said for members of her group, certain foods can be as addictive as beer or whiskey is to an alcoholic.
Thus, if you have a craving for sugar, avoiding pumpkin pie and ice cream is what you need to do. It will be extremely hard for you to have just a little sliver and stop there. It will be better for you, and probably easier, to just say no, rather than give in to your addiction a little bit and then try to curb it afterward.
Cynthia explained that Overeaters Anonymous operates in a manner similar to Alcoholics Anonymous. It is a 12-step spiritual program in which you are assigned a food sponsor and a 12-step sponsor.
Your food sponsor will help you hone in on your food addictions, then try to come up with a food plan that will help you eat healthfully and avoid your trigger foods.
Before a holiday meal, you would know that your goal is to stay on your plan. You would plan what you might eat.
So, your plan for Thanksgiving, for example, might have been 6 ounces of turkey, a half cup of potatoes, a scoop of green beans and so on. But no pie, if sugar is what you crave.
Your plan operates similar to a diet, but it allows for you to eat normal food portions that are good for you and to avoid the foods that are your addictions.
Your plan keeps you from “grabbing willy-nilly,” Cynthia said.
You can take a quiz on the Overeaters Anonymous website, www.oa.org, to find out if you are addicted to food and to find an OA group near you that you can attend.
A local group meets Tuesdays at 6 p.m. at the YMCA of the Suncoast, 4127 W. Norvell Bryant Highway, Lecanto. The group meets in Room D, except for the fourth Tuesday of the month, when members meet in the Healthy Living Center at the YMCA.
Cynthia said she’s been on many diets, but OA is the only thing that’s worked. That’s in part because it functions as a support group and also because it acknowledges a higher power at work.
She said she is Christian and believes the higher power is God, but those of all religions and no religions are welcome. Atheists, for example, might consider the higher power to be the group, or a mountain, or whatever they might choose.
Members also aren’t necessarily overweight, but they are people with food addictions or eating disorders. Those who purge or are anorexic also can benefit from OA, Cynthia said.
She said compulsive overeating and bad food behaviors are an epidemic in this country because we have so much food and it’s so readily accessible.
Before they eat, OA members are urged to consider the HALT acronym: Am I eating because I’m Hungry, Angry, Lonely or Tired, Cynthia explained. And maybe thinking why they want to eat before they do will HALT them.
She argued that avoiding food addictions might be even harder than avoiding alcohol. Alcoholics can avoid alcohol by just not having it around. But most people eat three times a day.
An alcoholic can “lock the tiger up and throw away the key,” Cynthia said.
But with a compulsive overeater, “You have to take the tiger out three times a day,” she said.
Overeaters Anonymous just might be the plan to tame the tiger. For information about Overeaters Anonymous, contact Trish at 540-454-4600 or Cynthia at 513-240-4457.
