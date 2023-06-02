Crystal River, FL (34429)

Today

Periods of rain. The rain will be heavy at times. High 87F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall may reach one inch..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy with rain ending overnight. Low 66F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.