CASA

Those seeking to escape violence in a domestic relationship can turn to the Citrus Abuse Shelter Association (CASA) in Citrus County. 

The mission of the CASA, according to Sunshine Arnold, executive director, is to help victims and survivors of domestic violence by providing shelter, safety, intervention and education as well as to educate the community for social change.

 Special to the Chronicle

Women's Breast Cancer Support Group to meet

The Women's Breast Cancer Support Group will be having a meeting at 11:45 a.m. Friday, Dec. 9, at the Robert Boissoneault Oncology Institute in Lecanto.

