TOPS weight loss groups meet weekly
The following TOPS weight loss support groups meet weekly in Citrus County:
- Chapter 692 at 9:30 a.m. Fridays at Grace Bible Church, 6382 W. Green Acres St. in Homosassa. Call 352-628-2024.
- Chapter 826 at 8:10 a.m. Tuesdays at First Lutheran Church, 1900 State Road 44 in Inverness. Call 352-464-1349.
- Chapter 743 at 7:30 a.m. Wednesdays at the DAV building, 1039 N. Paul Drive in Inverness. Call 352-637-6553.
- Chapter 9365 at 10 a.m. Wednesdays at the First Christian Church of Homosassa, 7030 W. Grover Cleveland Blvd. Call 352-533-2607 or 352-212-8550.
- Chapter 408 at 2 p.m. Thursdays at the First Baptist Church, 700 N. Citrus Ave. in Crystal River. Call 352-212-7946.
- Chapter 443 at 3 p.m. Thursdays at the Dunnellon Women’s Club, 11756 Cedar St. Call 352-566-0742.
- Chapter 401 at 8 a.m. Wednesdays at First Baptist Church, 3790 Parsons Point Road in Hernando. Call 352-637-7196.
For more information about TOPS, visit tops.org.
GriefShare support groups
The journey of grief is a painful process that you don’t have to walk alone. Grief is an emotional wound, which, similar to a physical wound, must be treated for proper healing. Being in a group of understanding and supportive people who are experiencing grief can make grieving easier. The group is open to anyone who has lost a loved one. GriefShare features videos of nationally recognized experts on grief topics and the stories of people who have healed from grief.
- A GriefShare support group meets at the First Baptist Church in Crystal River from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays, 700 N. Citrus Ave. For more information, call First Baptist Church at 352-795-3367 or visit griefshare.org.
- GriefShare is held at 6 p.m. Thursdays at First Lutheran Church,1900 State Road 44 West in Inverness. Join the group at any time. Call 352-726-1167 for more information.
- A GriefShare class begins at 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays at North Oak Church. Anyone is welcome to come. The church is at the corner of North Elkcam and North Citrus Springs boulevards in Citrus Springs. Call 352-489-1688 for more information.
Support for families with issues
Seven Rivers Church offers several support groups for family issues:
- DivorceCare is a divorce recovery seminar and support group that meets at 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Nov. 17 at Seven Rivers Church, 4221 W. Gulf-to-Lake Highway. Seminar sessions include topics such as, “Facing My Anger,” “Facing my Loneliness,” “New Relationships,” “KidCare” and “Forgiveness.”
- Are your children angry, hurt, and confused about your separation or divorce? DivorceCare for Kids (DC4K) is a safe, fun place where your children, ages 5-10, can learn skills that will help them heal. DC4K groups blend games, music, stories, videos, and discussion to help kids process divorce and move forward. DivorceCare for Kids meets at 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays at Seven Rivers Church.
- Relatives As Parents (RAP) is offered to grandparents and other relatives who have taken on the role of primary caregiver for related children. This support group is a free, informative support group meeting where you can gather with fellow grandparents and relative care providers who share similar experiences. Assorted topics will be discussed that can help you and the child you care for. RAP Support Group meets the second Thursday of each month at Seven Rivers Church.
- Teen MOPS is a faith-based, supportive, and safe environment where teen moms (22 and younger) can come together with other moms who are in a similar life stage. Through Teen MOPS, young moms can build friendships and grow as parents in a place where they are fully known and deeply loved. Teen MOPS meets at Seven Rivers Church. Visit the website for meeting dates.
For more information about these groups, visit www.sevenrivers.org or call the church office at 352-746-6200.
Grief support group meets monthly
Faith Lutheran Church offers a grief support group that meets the first Wednesday of each month at 1 p.m. in the fellowship hall. The church is at 935 S. Crystal Glen Drive, Lecanto.
Grief comes in many forms and for many reasons. The support group helps those in the midst of loss take the journey in finding who they are.
For more information, call 352-527-3325.
Overeaters Anonymous to meet
Overeaters Anonymous will meet every Tuesday from 6-7 p.m. beginning Nov. 1. Meetings will be held in Room “D” of the YMCA, except for every fourth Tuesday of the month when it will be in the Healthy Living Center.
The YMCA is at 4127 W. Norvell Bryant Highway, Lecanto.
At Overeaters Anonymous all are welcome who have a problem with food and want to recover from compulsive overeating. There are no fees or dues.
Visit online at www.oa.org. For information, call Trish at 540-454-4600 and Cynthia at 513-240-4457.
Friends offers grief support groups
Anyone who has experienced the loss of a loved one is welcome to find help, hope and healing at one of the many grief support groups provided by Friends of Citrus Grief Services.
- “Grief Study” is a faith-based grief study support group that meets at the Wings Grief Center in Homosassa Springs each Tuesday at 2:30 p.m.
- “Grief Toolbox” support groups, which help participants acquire the essential tools needed to deal with their grief through video presentations, handouts and group discussions meet every Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. at the YMCA in Lecanto, at 1:30 p.m. every Tuesday at First Christian Church of Inverness (2018 Colonade St., Education Building) and 2 p.m. at the Wings Grief Center in Homosassa Springs.
- “The Compassionate Friends,” a support network for those who have lost a child of any age, a sibling or grandchild, meets the second and fourth Wednesday of each month at 6 p.m. at the Wings Grief Center in Homosassa Springs.
Friends of Citrus and the Nature Coast is a charitable organization providing community grief support for anyone who has experienced a loss, adults and children; telephone support; grief support resources for all ages; educational materials for parents and teachers; and children’s grief support camps. Find them at 8471 W. Periwinkle Lane in Homosassa Springs. For more information, call 352-249-1470.
Bravera Health offers Parkinson’s Support Group
Bravera Health Seven Rivers Outpatient Rehab offers a Parkinson’s Support Group at 3 p.m. the third Thursday at 6151 N. Suncoast Blvd., Suite 2A, Crystal River.
Refreshments will be served. The Parkinson’s Support Group is for anyone that wants to know to learn more about Parkinson's disease. The goal of the support group is to educate as many people about Parkinson’s as possible.
The support group meets monthly and includes guest speakers, dances, exercise classes and crafts as well as Table Talks. Table Talks give members the opportunity to converse and to ask and answer questions of one another.
Bereavement support group meets
The St. Thomas the Apostle Bereavement Support Group meets from 1-2:30 p.m. every Thursday at the church on U.S. 19, 300 yards south of Cardinal and just past Walmart.
The group takes a positive approach to grief by helping grievers learn how to make a new life, even when they don’t want to. Just come, sit and listen. Thirty years of experience has taught them how to help make a positive difference in a person’s life. Anyone can attend.
For more information, call 352-220-1959.
NAMI offers in-person support
The local National Alliance on Mental Illness, NAMI Citrus, now offers an in-person option for support groups.
Connections (for a person living with a mental health condition) and family support groups meet from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursdays at the First Christian Church of Inverness, 2018 Colonade St.
Virtual meetings remain available. Call 844-687-6264 or visit namicitrus.org/calendar for more information.
Online dementia support continues
The Citrus Library Coping Connection, a service to provide virtual support to care partners and families of individuals living with dementia, will continue during 2022. The service is designed primarily for individuals who do not have access to their own computer.
Conducted online, meetings will be hosted by certified dementia practitioner Debbie Selsavage from 1 to 3 p.m. the first and third Tuesdays monthly. The connection hub is at the Central Ridge Library, 425 W. Roosevelt Blvd. in Beverly Hills.
Participants must arrive at the library by 12:50 p.m. the day of the meeting. They are not required to remain for the full two hours.
The program is free and available to anyone. For more information, call 352-746-6622 or 352-422-3663.
Memory support group meets weekly
The free Memory Lane Support Group & Respite Program meets from 1 to 3 p.m. every Monday at First United Methodist Church of Homosassa, 8831 W. Bradshaw St.
This program has been in existence for nearly 10 years. It started as a support group for caregivers, but quickly evolved into a support group for those caring for loved ones with memory issues and dementia.
For more information, call 352-628-4083 or visit 1umc.org.
