BIZ-PFP-HEALTH-INSURANCE-OPTIONS-DMT

AvMed and Aetna have filed four challenges after the Florida Department of Management Services last month announced its intent to award contracts to administer health-maintenance organization and preferred-provider organization plans for state workers, retirees and dependents. AvMed was shut out of receiving HMO contracts. Aetna was selected to provide HMO services in only some of the areas it sought and was not chosen for a PPO contract.

 Dreamstime / TNS

TALLAHASSEE — Two health insurers have launched legal fights after they lost out on contracts to provide managed care to state employees, with one insurer alleging a violation of Florida’s open-meetings law.

AvMed and Aetna have filed four challenges after the Florida Department of Management Services last month announced its intent to award contracts to administer health-maintenance organization and preferred-provider organization plans for state workers, retirees and dependents.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription
There are no services available.