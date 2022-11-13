It’s annoying and embarrassing.
You sneeze or cough and your bladder leaks.
Everywhere you go, you look for the nearest bathroom “just in case.”
You always carry a change of clothes.
And even though adult diapers have come a long way in fit and style, they’re still diapers and they’re costly.
Until recently, the typical treatment offered was either bladder tuck surgery (“bladder sling”) or invasive electrical stimulation procedures inside the rectum or vaginal canal.
Or do a million kegel exercises to tighten your pelvic floor muscles.
But what if you could simply sit on a chair for about a half hour, fully clothed, and have the chair strengthen your pelvic floor muscles for you?
Pelvic floor muscles are the layer of muscles that support the pelvic organs and span the bottom of the pelvis.
“We see a lot of women that have issues of incontinence, and as part of the screening for insurance, one of the questions we ask is about urinary problems, which is coming up more and more,” said Dr. Catherine Navarro, a physician at LRI Medical LLC in Crystal River.
Navarro and her husband, Pete Navarro, also own MedUltima Aesthetics.
“So, we know that incontinence is a problem with a lot of women, and men,” she said, adding that the treatments, including the bladder sling surgery, don’t last.
“There are medications for overactive bladder, but not for incontinence,” she said.
In 2019, the National Institute of Health conducted clinical trials on the Emsella chair that uses electromagnetic energy to deliver thousands of supramaximal pelvic floor muscle contractions in a single session — the equivalent of doing 12,000 kegel exercises.
“When I heard about it from one of the reps, I was interested in it,” Dr. Navarro said. “To me, it was a breakthrough … because your doctor tells you to do kegel exercises, but you can never do that many kegels.”
In January, she bought an Emsella chair and said it’s brought relief to those who have used it.
Depending on the severity of a person’s incontinence problem, a typical treatment consists of an initial six sessions spaced out once or twice a week, followed by “touch-up” sessions once every four to six months.
Some people with mild incontinence may feel relief after just one session.
The way it works: The person sits on the chair in such a way that the pelvic floor lines up with the area of the chair where the pulsing sensation is felt.
A computerized program is set for intensity and duration, the person reads a book or magazine or daydreams and at the end of 28 minutes, gets up and goes home.
“It’s only been out for about four years, so because it’s so new, insurance doesn’t cover the treatments,” Dr. Navarro said. “Right now it’s an out-of-pocket expense.”
It costs about $1,800 for the full six-session package or about $350 per single session.
“We figured out that it costs about the same as two years’ worth of adult diapers,” Pete Navarro said.
A physician’s referral is not required.
The Emsella chair is also used to treat erectile dysfunction in men.
Dr. Navarro said she had three very large babies and after the first time she used the chair she slept all night.
“I didn’t have to get up during the night to use the bathroom,” she said.
For more information, contact Pete Navarro at sutterfly13@gmail.com or call MedUltima Aesthetics at 352-228-4984.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.