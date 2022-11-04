Q: About a year ago I had my front four teeth removed and had a temporary denture made for them. They called it a flipper.
Recently, I went back for my permanent partial and, quite honestly, I hate it. I expected it to be much better than the temporary one and it isn’t. In fact, more often than not, I do not wear it.
The newer one replaces the front teeth and a few of my missing back teeth. Maybe this is the problem. In either case, what are my options for replacing only the four front teeth? I don’t care about the back ones.
Thanks for your advice in advance. I know you will be able to help me get through this.
A: Thanks for your question. I am pretty sure I understand exactly what you are going through. However, I wouldn’t expect you to not like the permanent replacement teeth.
In all of my years, I have never had anyone be less satisfied with newer teeth than the older ones. To follow would be my options for you if you were a patient of mine.
I would first want to see you to evaluate the newer partial denture. Figuring out what went wrong would be important to me.
Your first option would be to make a new partial as long as I was able to figure out what to do differently with the new one that would make you more comfortable. This decision would only be made after you and I had a long conversation about the differences that I would make you versus what you already have. If we are both in agreement, I would make you a new partial. If not, here are the other options.
You could have some implants placed in the front and have permanent teeth made for them. These permanent teeth would be screwed into the implants and could only be removed by a dentist. They would be permanent replacement teeth for you.
It would be important to note that the bone in this area often needs grafting in order to place an implant. This could extend the time from start to finish to 12 months or more. Though this is a great treatment plan, I have seen patients prefer the next option, simply due to time constraints.
The next option would be to use the two canines – the pointed teeth - for the support of a permanent bridge. It would be important to the success of the case that the teeth that were removed were the very most forward teeth leaving the canines adjacent to the space.
The reason I say this is that the canines can usually support a six-tooth bridge, while some of the other front teeth may not be able to. One of the most attractive things about this solution is it can be done rather quickly - sometimes in less than a month. I’ve seen this go longer only due to cosmetic reasons. However, if we have a template to go by for cosmetics, the timeframe is greatly reduced.
You could also continue to use your initial denture, though patients and dentists will usually shy away from this because it was only meant to be a temporary solution. Additionally, over time, this denture will get looser and looser, while causing sore spots continually. At some point you will be forced to either make a new one or choose one of the options just discussed.
I hope this has helped you in some way. I would encourage you to find an office that you feel you can trust to do a diligent job for you. It is becoming harder and harder to find an office like this but a few still exist. Best of luck to you!
Dr. Frank Vascimini is a dentist practicing in Homosassa. Send your questions to 4805 S. Suncoast Blvd., Homosassa, FL 34446 or email them to him at DrVascimini@MasterpieceDentalStudio.com.
