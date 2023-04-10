I have had many patients come to me for issues regarding the implants they have had done at another dentist. In many of the situations, they have had no maintenance care on the implants and the teeth attached to them.
I thought I would dedicate this column to discussing what maintenance is necessary for the most popular uses of dental implants.
For starters, it is important to know that the maintenance interval of most dental implants is six months. There are situations where every three or 12 months is recommended.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
The most common use of dental implants is the replacement of one or a few teeth. In these cases, home care should entail regular brushing and flossing along with professional cleanings whenever your dentist and hygienist recommend.
Implants are also used to replace a full arch of teeth – upper, lower, or both. In these cases, the teeth are most often screwed into the implants. Your hygienist will show you how to floss under the teeth and around the implants. This should be done daily.
It is customary to have this full arch of teeth removed annually by your dentist so your hygienist has better access to the implants. You will usually be seen every six months, at which point your hygienist will clean around the teeth and implants without removing them.
Of course, this schedule will be tailored to your specific needs. It should be noted that this and the next category of patients are the most likely to not engage in maintenance after being restored.
Another very common use of dental implants is to secure a lower denture. In these situations, two implants are placed along with some sort of retentive device. The implant is below the gums and the retentive device is screwed into the implant – this is what you see in your mouth.
It is important to care for those posts daily and see your hygienist as recommended. Additionally, the retentive portion of the system that is in the denture also needs to be cleaned regularly. This portion also needs replacing periodically.
My intention with the column was to let you know that implants, and their associated parts, need regular care. I often see someone with a problem that could have been avoided with simple maintenance.
If you have dental implants and have not seen your dentist or hygienist in 12 months, take a moment to give them a call right now. There are so many issues that can be avoided with simple maintenance.
I hope this has helped those of you who simply didn’t know that ongoing care was necessary for dental implants.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.