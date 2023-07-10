Q: Not sure if this falls under your area of expertise, but I have never seen this problem addressed.
For the past several days, my tongue has had cracks on the top of it. This has been painful. I have been rinsing with salt water as I heard that the mouth is the quickest healing part of the body. Well, I think possibly today it may be starting to heal as the pain has subsided a bit.
What causes this and what is the best way to help it heal? Is it indicative of a more serious problem? Hoping to hear from you regarding this issue. Thank you in advance.
A: Thanks for this question, I will do my best to give you my thoughts. However, in order to be diagnosed properly, you would need to be seen by a general dentist or an oral surgeon. A referral to the oral medicine clinic at the University of Florida could also be an option.
The first thing that comes to mind is called fissured tongue. A fissured tongue has many deep grooves thorough it surface. It is usually limited to the top surface – that which you see when you stick out your tongue. This can be brought on by eating certain foods, it can sometimes be hereditary, or it could be a result of an underlying medical condition such as, a vitamin deficiency or taking a combination of certain medications, among others. Once you have a fissured tongue, different foods can get lodged in the fissures causing awareness and discomfort.
The other thing that comes to mind is commonly known as thrush, or a candidal infection. This is a fungal infection and is usually brought on by extreme exhaustion, taking steroids and sometimes being on long-term antibiotics.
It usually requires treatment to resolve it and can often be very stubborn. Treatment often involves various types of antifungal medications. Once this diagnosis is made, we often want to look further to try and figure out the etiology, or what brought it on.
Lastly, and related to the above, is the need for a thorough review of the patient’s medical history and medication list. Once this is reviewed we often can come up with a diagnosis. When warranted, a biopsy may be suggested.
Since you are responding to the use of salt water rinses, and improving, you might fall into the category of something in your diet bringing this on. I have even seen patients who never knew that they had a fissured tongue when it was pointed out to them in a new patient exam. Hopefully, this is the case for you and your episode with this is close to over.
Hopefully this has answered your questions. Best of luck and remember, if unresolved, seek out the help of a medical provider.
