Q: Why would I want to hold onto my two lower canines instead of just taking them out and having a denture made?
I am so tired of dealing with my teeth and my dentist keeps telling me to reconsider my decision to have a denture made. I am so happy with my upper denture, why wouldn't my lower be the same? Please help. Thanks.
A: I understand right where you are with this. I have had so many people in your exact situation.
It is far more common than you think. For starters, let me commend your dentist. He or she is trying to do what is best for you. I have a feeling that the real issue here is a lack of communication.
I believe in offering the patient all of their options, along with the advantages and disadvantages of each of them. Holding on to your canines is the best thing to do because it allows you to use those two teeth as supports for a partial denture that he or she can make you.
A full denture has nothing to help hold it in, other than the way it is made to fit the surrounding tissues. This is a problem for most people.
An upper denture usually gets a seal in the very back of the mouth where the hard palate ends, and the soft palate begins. This seal is what makes a full upper denture so successful. Even if adhesives need to be used, they have a way of staying put longer to do their job.
Even though holding on to those teeth is the best thing to do from a dentist’s standpoint, it may not be the best thing to do from the patient’s point of view. I have seen situations where cost was the deciding factor. This consideration is usually the easiest to handle. I have also seen situations like yours, where you feel you are just done with dealing with teeth.
I usually try to get a feel if the patient is ready to accept regular care from this point forward (many patients in this situation have neglected their teeth for some time). If the propensity is to accept regular office visits and do the necessary home care, I usually lean toward saving the teeth.
If, on the other hand, there is trepidation with this, I usually lean toward removal for fear of having a problem in the near future.
Most patients would feel negatively about this. If this is the case, it is usually best to move toward the full denture knowing that the backup plan of using implants to hold in the denture is always available if they get frustrated with a full lower denture.
The nice thing about implants is that they do not decay. If the loss of your other teeth was predominantly from decay, implants may be the way to go right from the start. However, just like I told a patient this week, God gave you those teeth and they are still able to hold in a denture: Why spend the time, money and effort of having implants placed when you have your own teeth?
This ends up being a very personal decision which, with good communication with your dentist, can be made to your satisfaction.
In short, it is important to review each situation on its own merits. Each patient has a different set of circumstances to deal with. What is right for one may not be right for another.
Once again, communication is the key to success. It is so important to listen and respond with meaningful dialogue. Once this happens, things always clear up. I hope I have helped you with your situation. Best of luck.
