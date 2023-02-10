I’ve been asked this question from patients in the past and responded in much the same way as was presented in this answer from the American Dental Association in a recent publication. I thought it might be interesting for you, the readers of my column.
Is the satisfying fizz of your favorite sparkling water putting you at risk for tooth decay?
Because any drink with carbonation — including sparkling water — has a higher acid level, some reports have questioned whether sipping sparkling water will weaken your tooth enamel (the hard outer shell of your teeth where cavities first form).
So, is sparkling water affecting your teeth?
According to available research, sparkling water is generally fine for your teeth — and here’s why. In a study using teeth that were removed as a part of treatment and donated for research, researchers tested to see whether sparkling water would attack tooth enamel more aggressively than regular lab water.
The result? The two forms of water were about the same in their effects on tooth enamel. This finding suggests that, even though sparkling water is slightly more acidic than ordinary water, it’s all just water to your teeth.
Tips for enjoying sparkling water — and protecting your teeth
Sparkling water is far better for your teeth than sugary drinks. In addition, be sure to drink plenty of regular, fluoridated water, too; it’s the best beverage for your teeth. Water with fluoride naturally helps fight cavities, washes away the leftover food cavity-causing bacteria feast on and keeps your mouth from becoming dry (which can put you at a higher risk of cavities).
Be mindful of what’s in your sparkling water. Citrus-flavored waters often have higher acid levels that does increase the risk of damage to your enamel. Plan to enjoy these in one sitting or with meals. This way, you aren’t sipping it throughout the day and exposing your teeth over and over again to the slightly higher level of acid it contains.
Sparkling water brands with added sugar can no longer be considered just sparkling water. They are a sugar-sweetened beverage, which can contribute to your risk of developing cavities.
So remember — sparkling or not — plain water is always the best choice.
