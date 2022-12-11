Q: Is it normal for a dentist to remove all the filling below a crown to fit it in? I never heard of this and would like a second opinion. A yes or no is fine, but ... He crowned No. 15 and removed all amalgam filling directly below, tooth No. 18, in order for No. 15 to fit.
Of course, now No. 18 needs a crown.
Yes, I am looking for a new dentist and really appreciate your articles in the Chronicle. Starting next year with Humana gold plus HMO and their dental DEN634 is pretty good. Thank you for your service!
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
God blesses all dentists; someone has to.
A: Hi and thanks for your question. I know exactly what you are talking about. The short answer is, “sometimes.”
There are times that a tooth is crowned and because of the increased risk of needing a root canal a dentist might elect to smooth the opposing tooth to make room for the crown. In many cases the opposing tooth has what we call a plunger cusp – essentially a cusp that protrudes far down into the opposing tooth.
The dentist will usually have a discussion with the patient regarding this and ask for permission to smooth the opposing tooth. I have done this may times in my career.
In your case, it sounds like there was no discussion and the crown showed up with not enough room for it. Apparently, your dentist shaved down the opposing tooth to make the room up to the point that it now needs a crown. This is an unusual situation that I cannot make a judgment on without seeing you.
Regarding your insurance, I am not very familiar with that plan, but can tell you that in general an HMO requires you to go to a dentist on a list your insurance company will provide. These dentists typically have a contracted price they accept for the care provided.
I will not be found on a list such as this because I would not be able to provide the care I am dedicated to for the fees they allow. In contrast, a PPO will usually allow you to see the dentist of your choice, providing an amount of money for a procedure with the patient making up the difference between that amount and the fee charged.
I hope I have helped clear things up a bit for you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.