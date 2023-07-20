CC Kids eyesight

Taking steps to protect long-term vision is a vital component of childhood preventive health care.

Parents recognize there's no aspect of kids' health that can be taken for granted.

Common colds can appear overnight, and injuries on the playground can occur in the blink of an eye. Such issues may be hard to see coming, but the risk for colds, playground injuries and other health-related conditions, including childhood vision problems, can be mitigated with various preventive measures. Vision issues that affect children can lead to a host of unwanted outcomes, including physical injuries and decreased academic performance.

