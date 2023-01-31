Each of six major hearing aid companies offer very high-quality products and one manufacturer is not better than another. The six major trustworthy brands are Starkey, Oticon, Phonak, Resound, Widex and Signia (formerly Siemens). Each offers several levels of technology. The Gardner Audiology blog has reviewed many of these brands and models https://gardneraudiology.com/blog/.
The higher levels of technology have the best noise management to improve hearing in noisy settings. When considering hearing aids with noise management, there are usually a few levels offered. As you go up in technology level and price, noise management becomes more aggressive. You will appreciate a higher level of technology if you have a very active lifestyle and are frequently in noisy settings. If you are someone who is typically in quiet settings, more one on one, you may hear perfectly fine with a lower level of technology. Not everyone requires top of the line hearing aids.
The online information about hearing aids is very confusing especially with the recent advent of Over-the-Counter hearing aids (https://gardneraudiology.com/how-to-research-otc-hearing-aids/). If you do not have access to a local hearing health professional and decide to buy a mail order aid, I recommend you choose one of the six major brands listed above.
One last thing to touch on, there are several hearing aid stores that lock the computer chip in their hearing aids so that no one can adjust the hearing aids but them. If you were to relocate to an area that does not have that store, or if there was an unfavorable change in personnel in the store you were going to, you would not have the option to have someone else adjust your hearing aids. Places like Beltone, Miracle Ear, Audibel, and Costco do NOT make hearing aids. They simply put their name on one of the big 6 hearing aid company’s hearing aids (private labeling). Choose an independent location that does not lock the chips in their hearing aids and you will have greater long-term flexibility, and often pay less.
To summarize, if you choose one of the big six mentioned above, brand does not matter.Choosing the proper level of technology and being fitted accurately are the most important factors! My best advice is, see a doctor, not a salesman (https://gardneraudiology.com/hearing-doctor-hearing-aid-salesman-tampa-bay/). If you would like to see one of the Doctors of Audiology at Gardner Audiology, please call 1-800-277-1182 to schedule an appointment or visit www.gardneraudiology.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.