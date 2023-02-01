Review of Major Brand Hearing Aids

Each of six major hearing aid companies offer very high-quality products and one manufacturer is not better than another. The six major trustworthy brands are Starkey, Oticon, Phonak, Resound, Widex and Signia (formerly Siemens). Each offers several levels of technology. The Gardner Audiology blog has reviewed many of these brands and models
The higher levels of technology have the best noise management to improve hearing in noisy settings. When considering hearing aids with noise management, there are usually a few levels offered. As you go up in technology level and price, noise management becomes more aggressive. You will appreciate a higher level of technologyif you have a very active lifestyle and are frequently in noisy settings. If you are someone who is typically in quiet settings, more one on one, you may hear perfectly fine with a lower level of technology. Not everyone requires top of the line hearing aids.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.