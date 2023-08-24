CC Protect mom and baby

A flu shot can be given during any trimester of pregnancy. For most pregnant people, September and October are generally good times to be vaccinated. For pregnant people in their third trimester, however, vaccination during July or August can be considered to provide optimal protection against flu for the baby after birth, when they are too young to get vaccinated.

 BPT

Did you know you can start protecting your baby against flu while you are still pregnant?

For pregnant people, getting a flu shot is the first and most important action you can take to protect both yourself and your baby from flu and its potentially serious complications.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription
There are no services available.