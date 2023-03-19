March marks our health calendar as the national nutrition awareness month. There are several diets and fads that plague our media as the next best weight loss nutrition plan.
No matter the diet or even lifestyle modification, like most things in life, having a well-balanced diet is the key to having more refined fuel to optimize body function and health.
To simplify, think of a plate. According to the Harvard school of public health 1/4 of your plate should consist of non-red meat protein and the other 1/4 should include whole grains that are not refined. The remaining 1/2 of your plate should be comprised of vegetables and fruits.
Likewise, when cooking, it is healthier to use vegetable oils like olive, canola, soy, corn, sunflower, peanut and others being sure to limit and avoid partially hydrogenated oils which contain unhealthy tran-fat.
Harvard's concept of this health eating plate is based on diet quality instead of the actual quantity consumed, although in my opinion both are important. They claim the type of carbohydrate is more important than the amount in one’s diet, focusing to consume veggies (limiting potatoes), fruits, whole grains and beans.
In the United States we have both the luxury and curse of having boundless sugary drinks at our disposal which have very little nutritional value. In contrast to the message the USDA promoted for decades, the healthy eating plate encourages and endorses the use of healthy oils and doesn’t set a recommended daily maximum percentage of healthy fats in our diets.
Our diets evolve over time being influenced by many social and economic factors that have complex interplay to shape our individual dietary patterns. These factors include income, food prices, cultural traditions, preferences and beliefs, geographical and even environmental characteristics like climate change.
You can still enjoy your favorite foods, even if they are high in calories, fat or have added sugars by eating them less often, eating smaller amounts or substituting a lower-calorie version. No matter the belief, the environment, the new diet or plan, it’s best to stay consistent, be moderate, do the best you can with choices and balance and practice what you can sustain all together with exercise. Thus, energy intake (calories) should be in equilibrium with energy expenditure.
Dr. Rushi S. Patel, DDS, Ph.D., with Citrus Oral and Facial Surgery, is board certified and a graduate of Lecanto High School. Visit on the Web at www.citrusofs.com.
