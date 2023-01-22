In my early adulthood I took sleep for granted, always thinking I could be more productive without wasting time sleeping.
As I’ve gotten older my thinking has shifted. I’m realizing the importance of sound sleep on health, longevity and healing.
Consistently achieving a good night’s sleep has been associated with preventing a host of health issues including, but not limited to, heart disease, depression and obesity. I was mistaken to think of sleep as a habit that gets in the way of life as opposed to the one most likely to extend it.
Healthy sleep is important for cognitive function, mood, mental health, cardiovascular, cerebrovascular and metabolic health. Overwhelming evidence has shown that adequate sleep is essential to healthy aging.
A good night’s rest is associated with:
Better memory and performance: Less sleep and stress hormones can correlate with adverse effects on cognition.
Lower weight gain risk: Sleep deprivation is associated with higher level of hormones which can cause increased appetite, salt retention and inflammatory markers.
Better calorie regulation: Generally, the more you sleep, the fewer calories you take in.
Greater athletic performance: As the body heals during rest, individuals gain better endurance, energy and an increase in mental functions.
Lower risk of heart disease: A restful night allows the body’s blood pressure to better regulate itself. In addition, a good night’s sleep also reduces sleep apnea.
More emotional and social intelligence: Restful sleep has proven positive effects in social interactions and maintaining of relationships.
Preventing depression and Alzheimer’s: Lack of sleep can lead to faster aging of brain cells.
Stronger immune system: A good night’s sleep is necessary for the body to repair and strengthen the immune system.
In addition to all the benefits mentioned above, the reason we need sleep is to help us feel rested and refreshed.
At the cellular level, sleep allows our cells, organs and brain to repair and renew. Sleep helps regulate our metabolism allowing the appropriate release of hormones.
Interestingly, sleep quite literally cleans out the brain of accumulating debris. During sleep, brain cells contract, allowing spaces between them to open up allowing fluid to wash out toxic debris.
According to the CDC, adults over the age of 18 require seven or more hours of sleep. In addition to the number of hours of sleep, the quality of sleep also matters. Signs of poor sleep quality include waking up in the middle of the night, being restless and feeling tired and agitated through the day even with an adequate amount of hours of sleep.
How can we improve our sleep quality? First and foremost, reduce stress through exercise, therapy or other means. Spending more time outside and being more active can also help. Going to bed at the same time each night will benefit sleep quality.
Not sleeping in when you feel well rested is important to aid in better sleep quality as well. Lastly, healthy family relationships, particularly marriage, positively impacts sleep quality.
Compared with a century ago, Americans are sleeping about two hours less each night despite the overwhelming evidence of the benefits. This is likely from our technology fueled 24/7 workplace we live in with our relentless news cycle and social media available at our fingertips.
According to the CDC, 1/3 of Americans sleep less than the recommended seven hours of sleep per night and 40 percent feel drowsy during the day.
Robert Stickgold, a well-known sleep researcher at Harvard Medical School states, “because we’re asleep we don’t see the benefits of it. That’s the disaster and tragedy of our current world.”
How do we sleep better? Try these tips:
- Have consistent to-bed and wake-up times, even on the weekends.
- Avoid use of electronics before bed and store them overnight somewhere other than the bedroom, and near your bed.
- Keep your bedroom as dark as possible.
- Don’t eat or drink alcohol or caffeine close to bedtime.
- Exercise regularly.
Dr. Rushi S. Patel, DDS, Ph.D., with Citrus Oral and Facial Surgery, is board certified and a graduate of Lecanto High School. Visit on the Web at www.citrusofs.com.
