“High Anxiety" was a 1977 satirical comedy film produced and directed by Mel Brooks. In part, it was a parody of Freudian therapy for anxiety. We are supposed to be in a season of joy and peace, but we all know this can be the most anxious time of the year.
In my profession, I deal with heightened states of anxiety every hour of every day. One of the reasons I went into oral surgery after practicing dentistry for only one year was because I would imbibe the anxiety of my patients, which made it very difficult to practice dentistry.
I went back to school, training for four more years in part to be able to take away the anxiety of my patients. It's no longer so difficult because I know that I can alleviate and even abolish the anxiety of my patients, if not for just a short period of time. Sedation and general anesthesia removes anxiety from the equation. End of problem.
Oh, that it were that simple in real life. Once I leave the office, though, I'm just like everyone else, dealing with the anxiety that life brings. These past few years have been unusually anxiety provoking. Add to this subliminal anxiety the Christmas season which, while masquerading as a time of joy and peace, usually brings some of the greatest personal anxieties of the year.
Short of anesthesia, there are ways to manage anxiety. Again, I deal with patients who are anxious every day, and I can't put everybody to sleep. To help you get through the holidays, may I extrapolate some of the techniques that I use in a high anxiety environment every day to help you manage the anxieties of the season.
First, get “at the level” of the person that you're having to encounter. I was taught this years ago, from a clinical study. A clinician would enter a room and stand while speaking to a patient, for a set period of time. Another clinician would enter a room and sit at the level of the patient for the exact same period of time.
With the study of well over 100 patients, every person in the study perceived the clinician who sat at their level as being in the room for a longer period of time. The perception of these patients transcended the reality of time; these people had more of a connection to the clinicians they encountered because they were sitting eye-to-eye, not looking down on them.
If you can figuratively get "at the same level" with someone, you show them true empathy, which they can perceive, as well as giving of yourself, which is in itself therapeutic and anxiety diminishing.
Second, in the height of a busy day, sometimes I have to walk into my office, close the door and dissociate myself from the stresses of the day. This helps me get refocused, allows my stress level to diminish, and allows me to encounter the environment in a better state of mind.
In a season where there's so much to do, so many demands placed on you, and seemingly not enough time to do it all, stepping away from it all to your quiet place is never a bad thing. Meditation, prayer, solitude; these are things that renew the soul, and are essential, in my humble opinion, to manage the anxiety.
Finally, there is my work "family." I have attempted to nurture relationships with the people that I work with every day. It is so much easier to deal with the anxiety of the day when you have people that care about you and you care about them to go through the stresses together.
With your family, this can be the greatest challenge, particularly during the season when you're forced to be together. This is where I face my greatest challenge. It seems to be much easier to nurture a work-family than it is to maintain peace in your most intimate relationships.
Maybe it's because you're work-family can quit; your blood family cannot. My challenge to you as well as my challenge to myself this season is to focus on the ones that are closest to us, our families. One in my group of men who have met together for almost 10 years brought this to me: "be quick to listen, slow to speak and slow to anger." It's from the Bible, the book of James. Good advice that transcends the years.
I hope you and yours can avoid the high anxiety of the season, and remember to nurture the love of family and close friends.
