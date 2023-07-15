Khalil Gibran once said "Your living is determined not so much by what life brings to you as by the attitude you bring to life; not so much by what happens to you as by the way your mind looks at what happens."
We can never control what happens to us in our lives, but we can always control how we respond to events in our lives. The following article focuses on how to become happier.
Happiness isn’t something you feel. It’s something you do.
I was very skeptical at first with this concept. I used to think we couldn’t appreciate happiness unless we experienced hitting rock bottom and therefore understood the extremes of being sad and being happy. Further, if I was grateful for everything, I wouldn’t be able to effectively differentiate the bad from the good.
I started, though, to write down something I was grateful for and say “thank you” to someone at least once per day as recommended by experts in the field. Quickly, I began to realize the joy in small everyday moments. As Nataly Kogan, CEO of the learning platform Happier, states, “Happiness is not something you feel but something you do. We don’t have to earn it or be ‘good enough.’ We just have to practice.”
Being happy is more than satisfying your impulses.
Physiologically being happy or sad is driven by chemicals and electrical processes within the brain, therefore antidepressants work by restoring the balance of these chemicals. According to a leader in the field, Ellen Petry Leanse, an American author, businesswoman and educator, timeless happiness boils down to three experiences: relationships, contribution, and mastery.
Most humans desire social support and a safety net for advice and guidance through the many trials and tribulations that come our way. As referenced before in an article I wrote in the recent past, healthy relationships are imperative for not only living a longer life, but also for sustained happiness.
Contribution refers to offering something to the world that’s uniquely your own and makes a difference to others. Mastery alludes to growing and working towards becoming better versions of ourselves and mastering new skills.
Spending less time looking at screens and more time looking at nature, the people you care about and yourself will go miles to your journey of becoming happier. In other words, we should resist the things that just satisfy our impulses and focus on the things and people that really matter to our overall happiness.
Don’t chase happiness: Look for meaning instead.
Happiness is categorized as a positive emotional state. Aristotle said, “A good life is a happy life.” In Aristotle’s teachings, “eudaimonia,” which he used in the translated quote above is actually interpreted as “flourishing” rather than “happy.”
Flourishing is defined as living an honorable life where one pursues excellence in their work, relationships and community. This is hard and takes a lot of work. However, it leaves you with a deeper sense of meaning.
Research shows that individuals who pursue eudaimonia have a greater well-being, in that they are healthier and actually live longer. Furthermore, these individuals have less of the brain plaque associated with Alzheimer’s disease and are less likely to develop cardiovascular disease.
You may ask, how do you create meaning? The short answer is transcendence – those rare moments you step outside yourself and feel connected to a higher reality.
