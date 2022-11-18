The holiday season is upon us! The day after Halloween, there were already Christmas decorations in the stores and we hadn’t even had Thanksgiving yet.
From now until Jan. 1, we will be inundated with holiday food, fare and fetes.
Unfortunately, for some of us, this time of year is a painful reminder that someone we love will not be here to share in all the festivities. For me personally, in addition to the usual holidays, there is also my anniversary, my birthday and my husband’s birthday, which is on New Year’s Eve.
So many significant events in two months — and it is all so overwhelming when I am still deeply grieving the sudden loss of my husband, Mick, mere months ago.
It still seems like yesterday.
While these days that always were reasons to celebrate are not here yet, I have already begun to experience what we professionals call “anticipatory grief.”
You have had a loss. You are already grieving. Anticipatory grief happens in addition to that grief in anticipation of an upcoming significant event or day you know will be emotionally difficult to navigate.
You may experience extreme bouts of sadness, increased grief bursts of inconsolable crying, unpredictable moodiness, unexplained generalized anxiety and depression. Anticipatory grief usually occurs before holidays, birthdays, anniversaries and especially the death date.
So how do we manage these intense feelings of grief during the more difficult times, such as the upcoming holiday season?
Planning
I used to suggest making a plan, as if that is a simple thing to do.
Plan something special to remember your loved one and bring them into the holidays with you. Plan to be with people who love and support you. Plan to attend some of the holiday activities to occupy your time in a positive manner.
The reality is, although having a plan is a good idea, as a grieving person, each day, each minute can change and alter how you feel and what you want or don’t want to do. I may have all the best intentions of meeting up with a few friends for some holiday cheer, but when that day or that hour approaches, that may be the last thing I am up for.
So, make your plans, but give yourself permission to change them as you need.
Simple is OK
I still think it is helpful to keep things simple. It is easy to try and stay so busy as to keep two steps ahead of the grief. But as one who has tried this, I can tell you that it doesn’t work well.
If you feel like decorating or putting up a tree or baking cookies, then absolutely do these things. But it is OK to have a simpler, softer holiday to keep things more manageable. Perhaps you don’t put up ALL the decorations or maybe this year let other family members do the baking or host the meal.
Stress only adds to our grief. Make decisions that are best for you and remember to be kind to yourself.
Feel and share
Allow yourself to grieve. Putting on a happy face and hiding your feelings from others isn’t fooling anybody. Anyone who is important and close to you will know how difficult this time is for you.
Share tears together. Share stories together. Share some laughs together (some of those stories are really funny)!
Talk about your loved one, reminisce about holidays past. Yes, it is going to be sad. It already is sad. But your family and friends can share this experience with you and everyone will be healing together.
The holidays will come and go. And next year it will all be different.
I know for me, this holiday season I will be cherishing the love and life I shared with my husband and giving thanks for all the gifts his living brought to me.
Susan Quenelle, M.Ed., is a licensed professional counselor and grief specialist living in Citrus County.
