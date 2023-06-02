I am often asked if there is a way to prevent breast cancer. Unfortunately, there is no magic bullet to eliminate the risk of developing breast cancer. But there are several ways that you can lower your risk of developing breast cancer in your lifetime.
These tips are good for those of my generation, but also apply to the next generation. And as the father of two wonderful girls, anything that can be done to lower this risk should be encouraged. So, what can a woman do to lower her risk? Today, I will cover eight ways that you can lower the chances of seeing breast cancer in your lifetime.
First, avoid becoming overweight. Obesity raises the risk of breast cancer after menopause, the time of life when breast cancer most often occurs. Avoid gaining weight over time, and try to maintain a body-mass index under 25. You can find BMI calculators online, and see where you stand.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
Second, eat healthy to avoid tipping the scale. Yes, as we go through these eight ways to reduce your risk, you will see one theme repeated over and over: Lead a healthy life.
Embrace a diet high in vegetables and fruit and low in sugared drinks, refined carbohydrates and fatty foods. Eat lean protein such as fish or chicken breasts, and eat red meat in moderation, if at all. Eat lots of whole grains, and choose vegetable oils over animal fats.
Third, keep physically active. Research suggests that increased physical activity, even when begun later in life, reduces overall breast-cancer risk by about 10 percent to 30 percent. All it takes is moderate exercise, like a 30-minute walk five days a week to get this protective effect. Now that the weather is cooler, there is no excuse preventing you from becoming more active.
Fourth, drink little or no alcohol. Alcohol use is associated with an increased risk of breast cancer. Women should limit intake to no more than one drink per day, regardless of the type of alcohol.
Fifth, don't smoke. Research suggests that long-term smoking is associated with increased risk of breast cancer in some women. Do you need help quitting? Recently, I discussed the dangers of smoking in a previous column, and a reader was disappointed that I did not offer suggestions of sites for assistance.
As you can see, the first five items on my list deal with lifestyle and personal choices. Now, let’s move into the final three suggestions which can lower your risk.
Sixth, avoid hormone replacement therapy if possible. Menopausal hormone therapy increases the risk for breast cancer. If you must take hormones to manage menopausal symptoms, avoid those that contain progesterone, and limit their use to less than three years.
Don’t be fooled by the hype of safe hormonal replacement therapy. "Bioidentical hormones" and hormonal creams and gels are no safer than prescription hormones and should also be avoided.
Seventh, if you become pregnant and have a baby, breast-feed your babies for as long as possible. Women who breast-feed their babies for at least a year in total have a reduced risk of developing breast cancer later over their lifetime. Yes, I understand that this is not practical for everyone, but the longer you breast feed, the better.
Finally, and this applies only to those women who are considered at a high risk of developing breast cancer, consider taking an estrogen-blocking drug. Who is at a higher risk? Women with a family history of breast cancer or who are over age 60 fit into this category and should talk to their doctor about the pros and cons of estrogen-blocking drugs such as tamoxifen and raloxifene. In very good scientific studies, these drugs have shown the ability to lower the risk of developing breast cancer in high-risk populations.
Unfortunately, we cannot eliminate the risk of breast cancer, but you, individually, can lower your risk.
Dr. C. Joseph Bennett is a board-certified radiation oncologist. If you have any suggestions for topics, or have any questions, please contact him at 522 N. Lecanto Highway, Lecanto, FL 34461, or e-mail at cjbennett@rboi.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.